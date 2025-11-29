A New Meaning to "Prep": Anyone Can Watch the First Five Minutes of the Latest "Prep & Landing" Special Streaming Now on YouTube

Fans can get a taste of the new special if they're waiting for the ABC or Freeform debut.

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol has made its big debut on the Disney Channel and Disney+ this weekend, but now anyone heading to YouTube can catch the first five minutes of the first Prep & Landing special in over a decade.

What’s Happening:

After more than a decade, we finally got a new Prep & Landing special over the Thanksgiving holiday with the Disney Channel and Disney+ debut of Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.

Now, the first five minutes of the new Prep & Landing installment are available for all to see on YouTube, giving fans who haven’t yet watched a taste of the fun to be had.

This could also serve as an extended trailer of sorts, as Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol will also make its ABC network premiere, tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 30 (9:00 p.m. EST/PST), following encore airings of the previous specials Prep & Landing and Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol will join Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” on Dec. 13 (2:40 p.m. EST/PST) following the original Prep & Landing at 2:10 p.m. EST/PST.

The returning cast for the new special includes Dave Foley as Wayne, Sarah Chalke as Magee, and Derek Richardson as Lanny.

Joining the cast is Manny Jacinto as Renato, Dulcé Sloan as Janice, Danny Pudi as Chef Geoff and Christopher Swindle as The Big Guy, a.k.a. Santa.

You can find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the new special in his review of Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol is now available for streaming on Disney+.