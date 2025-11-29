A New Meaning to "Prep": Anyone Can Watch the First Five Minutes of the Latest "Prep & Landing" Special Streaming Now on YouTube
Fans can get a taste of the new special if they're waiting for the ABC or Freeform debut.
Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol has made its big debut on the Disney Channel and Disney+ this weekend, but now anyone heading to YouTube can catch the first five minutes of the first Prep & Landing special in over a decade.
What’s Happening:
- After more than a decade, we finally got a new Prep & Landing special over the Thanksgiving holiday with the Disney Channel and Disney+ debut of Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.
- Now, the first five minutes of the new Prep & Landing installment are available for all to see on YouTube, giving fans who haven’t yet watched a taste of the fun to be had.
- This could also serve as an extended trailer of sorts, as Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol will also make its ABC network premiere, tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 30 (9:00 p.m. EST/PST), following encore airings of the previous specials Prep & Landing and Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.
- Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol will join Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” on Dec. 13 (2:40 p.m. EST/PST) following the original Prep & Landing at 2:10 p.m. EST/PST.
- The returning cast for the new special includes Dave Foley as Wayne, Sarah Chalke as Magee, and Derek Richardson as Lanny.
- Joining the cast is Manny Jacinto as Renato, Dulcé Sloan as Janice, Danny Pudi as Chef Geoff and Christopher Swindle as The Big Guy, a.k.a. Santa.
- Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol is now available for streaming on Disney+.
