"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Zoe Saldaña, John Cena, and More to Appear Week of December 1st

Plus, Paul Anka, Kevin Nealon, Miley Cyrus, Gillian Anderson, Druski, and others join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 1-5:

Monday, December 1 Zoe Saldaña (Avatar: Fire and Ash) Paul Anka (Paul Anka: His Way; Inspirations of Life and Love) Musical Guest Paul Anka

Tuesday, December 2 Gillian Anderson (The Abandons) Kevin Nealon (“Take A Hike” campaign with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy) Musical Guest Jack Johnson featuring Hermanos Gutiérrez

Wednesday, December 3 John Cena (WWE | John Cena’s Last RAW) Druski (Coulda Fest Tour) Musical Guest Silvana Estrada

Thursday, December 4 Miley Cyrus (“Dream As One" from Avatar: Fire and Ash) Cameron Crowe (The Uncool) Musical Guest Rufus Wainwright

Friday, December 5 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.