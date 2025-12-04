Scandals in the Cotswolds: Hulu Shares First Look Images from Season 2 of "Rivals"

The popular UK series is coming back in 2026, with stars such as David Tennant, Alex Hassell and Bella Maclean set to return.

Hulu has shared some first look images from the upcoming second season of their hit series Rivals.

What's Happening:

The Disney+ UK Original, which airs on Hulu in the US, is set to return for its second season in 2026. But to whet our appetite until then, Hulu has shared four first look images from Season 2.

These images feature David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara, Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara and Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook.

The streamer also shared a 20 second video showcasing the cast on the set of Rivals.

Rivals, which is based on the best-selling novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, will return with an extended season of twelve episodes – up from eight episodes in season one.

Set against the backdrop of the stunning Cotswolds countryside and the glamorous, high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second installment will see the return of the all-star cast that won the hearts of fans and critics alike as well as introducing brand new faces.

Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long. Bold, emotionally charged, and filled with unforgettable moments, Rivals is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition, and life-changing decisions—where the cost of success could be everything.

The cast also includes: Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham Oliver Chris as James Vereker Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara and Annabel Scholey

Joining the cast for the second season are Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett, among others.

The first season of Rivals is now streaming on Hulu.

