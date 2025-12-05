Hulu Teases a Teaser for Season 2 of the Hit Drama "Paradise"
Sterling K. Brown shows off the teaser to some of his cast mates before the rest of the world gets to see it.
A new teaser for the second season of Hulu's mega-hit series Paradise is set to drop tomorrow, December 6th.
What's Happening:
- To get fans hyped for the first teaser for Season 2 of Paradise, Hulu has shared a video of some of the show's stars watching said teaser. Of course, we're only seeing their reactions at the moment.
- Series lead Sterling K. Brown appears to show off the exclusive, never-before-seen teaser to some of his fellow cast mates.
- Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.
- Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV star in the debut season.
- Two new cast members have been revealed for the new season thus far – Thomas Doherty and Shailene Woodley.
- A release window for Season 2 has yet to be revealed, although that may come with the release of the teaser.
- Learn a little more about the new twists that await Paradise in our recap of the show's panel from San Diego Comic-Con.
- The first season of Paradise has also earned two Critics Choice Awards nominations – for Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series.
