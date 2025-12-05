A "Hairy" Teaser for "Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair" Revealed as Project Shifts from Disney+ to Hulu

The four-episode revival of the landmark sitcom is coming to Hulu in 2026.

The first teaser for the four-part return of Malcolm in the Middle has been revealed, with the project shifting from Disney+ to Hulu.

What's Happening:

  • Hulu has shared a "hairy" new teaser for Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, a limited, four-episode revival of the landmark sitcom.
  • The special event will premiere in 2026 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and Disney+ internationally.
  • Interestingly, the project was initially revealed as a Disney+ Original, and while it will still be available on Disney+ for bundle subscribers, it is now branded as a Hulu Original.
  • The teaser pays homage to one of the most unforgettable moments from the original pilot episode.

 
  • After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party. 
  • The series reunites Bryan Cranston (Hal), Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Chris Kennedy Masterson (Francis), Justin Berfield (Reese), and Emy Coligado (Piama).
  • They’re joined by new cast members Keeley Karsten (Leah, Malcolm’s daughter), Vaughan Murrae (Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling), Kiana Madeira (Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend), and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark (as Dewey).
  • Linwod Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer on the revival. Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and executive produce.
  • The entire series of Malcolm in the Middle is currently streaming on Hulu.

