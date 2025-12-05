A "Hairy" Teaser for "Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair" Revealed as Project Shifts from Disney+ to Hulu

The four-episode revival of the landmark sitcom is coming to Hulu in 2026.

The first teaser for the four-part return of Malcolm in the Middle has been revealed, with the project shifting from Disney+ to Hulu.

What's Happening:

Hulu has shared a "hairy" new teaser for Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, a limited, four-episode revival of the landmark sitcom.

The special event will premiere in 2026 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and Disney+ internationally.

Interestingly, the project was initially revealed as a Disney+ Original, and while it will still be available on Disney+ for bundle subscribers, it is now branded as a Hulu Original.

The teaser pays homage to one of the most unforgettable moments from the original pilot episode.

After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.

The series reunites Bryan Cranston (Hal), Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Chris Kennedy Masterson (Francis), Justin Berfield (Reese), and Emy Coligado (Piama).

They’re joined by new cast members Keeley Karsten (Leah, Malcolm’s daughter), Vaughan Murrae (Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling), Kiana Madeira (Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend), and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark (as Dewey).

Linwod Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer on the revival. Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and executive produce.

The entire series of Malcolm in the Middle is currently streaming on Hulu.

