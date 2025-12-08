83rd Golden Globes - Nominees From The Walt Disney Company Announced

Collectively, there are 27 nominees from across the Walt Disney Company

The nominees for the 83rd annual Golden Globes have been announced this morning, in a special ceremony hosted by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall. These awards celebrate the accomplishments in film and television, recognized by a diverse group of international entertainment journalists and media professionals since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was effectively dissolved back in 2023.

Each of the 28 categories feature six nominees, with the exception of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which boasts eight. This year, the Golden Globes added a new annual category for Best Podcast, and has become the first major awards show to include that type of media.

The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 11th, traditionally marking the beginning of Awards Season. Nikki Glaser is set to return as host after her first round hosting the ceremony earlier this year.

Our site being one that caters to fans of The Walt Disney Company, here are the nominees for the 83rd Golden Globes from all arms of Disney:

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Elio

Zootopia 2

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

“Dream As One” - Avatar: Fire and Ash - Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen





Congratulations to all 15 of our Golden Globe nominations! All of these and more are streaming this month on Disney+ and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus for bundle subscribers. pic.twitter.com/LLhsh2H98r — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 8, 2025

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Zootopia 2

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nobody Wants This (20th Television)

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me (20th Television)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Diego Luna - Andor

Sterling Brown - Paradise

Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me (20th Television)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (20th Television)

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Congratulations to all the 27 #GoldenGlobes nominees from across The Walt Disney Company. pic.twitter.com/Zha8vJbyPZ — Disney (@Disney) December 8, 2025

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Claire Danes - The Beast In Me (20th Television)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (20th Television)

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts



