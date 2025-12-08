83rd Golden Globes - Nominees From The Walt Disney Company Announced
The nominees for the 83rd annual Golden Globes have been announced this morning, in a special ceremony hosted by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall. These awards celebrate the accomplishments in film and television, recognized by a diverse group of international entertainment journalists and media professionals since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was effectively dissolved back in 2023.
Each of the 28 categories feature six nominees, with the exception of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which boasts eight. This year, the Golden Globes added a new annual category for Best Podcast, and has become the first major awards show to include that type of media.
The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 11th, traditionally marking the beginning of Awards Season. Nikki Glaser is set to return as host after her first round hosting the ceremony earlier this year.
Our site being one that caters to fans of The Walt Disney Company, here are the nominees for the 83rd Golden Globes from all arms of Disney:
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
“Dream As One” - Avatar: Fire and Ash - Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Zootopia 2
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Bear
Nobody Wants This (20th Television)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dying for Sex
The Beast in Me (20th Television)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Diego Luna - Andor
Sterling Brown - Paradise
Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me (20th Television)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (20th Television)
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Claire Danes - The Beast In Me (20th Television)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (20th Television)
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts