TV Recap: "All’s Fair" Episode 9 — Alliances Collapse in the Season Finale

The All’s Fair season finale doesn’t explode so much as it implodes. “Interior Law Offices” strips away the veneer of civility at Grant Ronson Greene, exposing how power, loyalty, and grief curdle when fear takes the wheel. As weddings, partnerships, and reputations hang in the balance, the episode delivers its most devastating blows not in courtrooms—but in private offices where words become weapons and truth is whatever survives the room.

Episode 9: “Interior Law Offices” - Written by Ryan Murphy & Joe Baken

Carrington Lane’s story opens in an unexpected place: therapy. At her home, Carr (Sarah Paulson) meets with Dr. Joan Wesson (Kathleen Garrett), who admits she had genuine safety concerns coming to the session. Carr doesn’t dispute that fear. Her thoughts have grown dark and obsessive, fixated on the women she believes ruined her life. She admits the pain will never go away and confesses to violent fantasies about them. What she can’t understand, she says, is why she can erase romantic partners from her life without a second thought, yet can’t shake the wounds inflicted by Liberty, Allura, Emerald, and Dina.



Dr. Wesson suggests Carr’s rage stems from a dismantled support system and recommends hormonal treatment to blunt the intensity of her fury—especially with Liberty’s wedding approaching. Carr rejects the idea outright. She claims Wesson’s only real job is to help her plot her “final revenge.” When Wesson pushes back and Carr admits to homicidal thoughts, Carr abruptly ends the session and throws her therapist out.

Alone, Carr opens a notebook and writes three chilling words: “Final Revenge.”

At the firm, Liberty Ronson (Naomi Watts) wraps up a call about honeymoon plans while browsing wedding dresses online. Celia (Bookie Schwartz) enters apologetically, explaining she tried to stop Carr from coming in—but Carr Lane is already there. Liberty tells Carr to leave. Instead, she sits down and gets to work. Carr tells Liberty she knows the partnership vote is coming—and that Liberty will be voting against her. She subtly needles Liberty’s insecurities, suggesting the others laughed at her bagpipe tribute at Dougie’s wake and nudging her into calling them “provincial.” Carr then produces a gift: a first-issue Diana, Queen of Our Hearts commemorative plate. Liberty is visibly moved. She admits she’d just been talking about Princess Diana’s wedding when the others looked at her like she didn’t belong.

Carr takes it further, commenting on the bridesmaid dresses Liberty has been browsing. They aren’t her, Carr says. Liberty was named after Liberty of London—the wedding should reflect that. Carr reframes the issue pointedly: this wedding should be about Liberty, not about keeping the peace with her partners. When Carr finally leaves, she’s left a crack in Liberty’s carefully held composure.

Later, Liberty sets up an elaborate high tea in the library as Allura Grant (Kim Kardashian), Emerald Greene (Niecy Nash-Betts), and Dina Standish (Glenn Close) arrive. Liberty admits she’s struggling to choose a maid of honor. Emerald and Allura assure her there won’t be hurt feelings. The tea, Liberty reveals, was a ruse—her personal shopper is delivering the bridesmaid dresses while they’re distracted.

When the women return wearing the dresses, the mood immediately sours. The outfits are stiff, conservative, and unmistakably London-coded. Allura asks if it’s a prank. Liberty explains the theme—springtime in London—and Allura says they’ll wear anything Liberty wants, though the tone lands as patronizing rather than supportive. Liberty snaps. Maybe Carr was right, she says. None of them will be her Maid of Honor. She storms out.

Emerald retreats to Allura’s office with her laptop. As a wedding gift to Liberty, Ezra gave her new software—and Emerald used it to do a deep dive on Reggie Ramirez (O-T Fagbenle). What she found leaves Allura stunned. We don’t see the screen, but the urgency is clear. They need Dina.

In the conference room, Dina reviews the information. Reggie has taken out a massive loan using his future earnings as collateral. If his companies fail to hit their targets, he’ll lose everything—and take Liberty down with him. Dina insists Liberty can’t go through with the wedding without knowing. Allura realizes the prenup wasn’t about distrust—it was meant to protect Liberty from exactly this scenario. Dina delivers a blunt truth: nearly all divorces come down to infidelity or money. Financial indiscretion, she says, compromises a relationship every time. The question becomes: who tells Liberty?

Meanwhile, Liberty finds herself back in Carr’s office. Still wounded by the bridesmaid debacle, she confides that the others mocked the dresses and wonders aloud if Carr thinks she’s pathetic. Carr reassures her, calling her refreshingly vulnerable. An assistant arrives with tea and scones from Bricks and Scones, and Liberty is charmed. Carr reframes the firm dynamics, noting that the others love Liberty but are trapped in their own insecurities. She tells Liberty she’s been watching them for years—and what they have is special.

Liberty admits she’s seeing a side of Carr she never knew existed, adding she only hopes it’s not too late. As she leaves, Liberty suggests they have tea together again. Once the door closes, Carr opens her revenge notebook and crosses Liberty’s name off the list.

Back at Grant Ronson Greene, Dina is formally added as a partner in an advisory capacity. The partners hold a secret ballot to determine whether Carr should be brought on. Three out of four votes are required. The tally: two in favor, two against. A second vote is scheduled for 24 hours later, and Dina reminds them they are prohibited from revealing their votes—for their own well-being.

Carr arrives at the firm and heads to Dina’s office, confused about a lunch she thought was on the books. Dina suggests they eat there instead; she wanted to share something. Over wine in the library, Dina reveals the vote was split. Carr presses to know who voted against her, already assuming Allura was one. Dina dodges, instead rambling about their chef who has an extra olfactory sense for cooking fish.

Carr pushes again, suggesting either Liberty or Emerald must have voted no. Dina finally admits the truth: she didn’t vote for Carr. Dina explains she knows Carr orchestrated the bridesmaid dress incident and that she sees something darker at work. She thought offering Carr a place might change her—but instead, Carr has already begun sowing dissension. Dina calls her a weed and admits she once mistook pity for love. Furious, Carr stands and throws her wine in Dina’s face.

Dina calmly dabs herself dry and vows to personally ensure Carr never sets foot in the building again. Left alone, Carr collapses into sobs—then abruptly stops. She composes herself and begins eating as if nothing happened.

In her office, Liberty practices bouquet tosses when Allura arrives. Liberty apologizes for the dresses and says she wants Allura to be her Maid of Honor after all. They hug—until Allura reveals there’s something more. She shows Liberty the information Emerald uncovered.

Carr heads upstairs to Allura’s office next, claiming she’s there to talk about Dina. She frames Dina as mentally declining. Carr presents alarming evidence: text messages allegedly sent from Dina’s phone, including one referencing a Bible verse about divorce expressing career confusion, and one asking Carr for help with assisted suicide. Carr adds that Dina’s housekeeper, Esperanza (Adlih Alvarado), has concerns and urges Allura to stage an intervention. When Allura presses for specifics, Carr asks pointedly what the housekeeper said.

In Liberty’s office, Reggie arrives with flowers. Liberty cuts him off immediately—there’s no wedding. She shows him Emerald’s report. Reggie insists the women are turning her against him and claims he had no choice; the bank wouldn’t issue the loan. This, he says, is why he wanted the prenup. Liberty counters that protection isn’t the same as trust. If he couldn’t be honest now, when would he be? Reggie admits he felt like a failure. Liberty says her mistakes shape her—but she needs space. When Reggie insists he’ll always be part of her life, Liberty removes her ring and leaves it on the desk as he exits.

Everything collides in the conference room. Dina enters to find Allura, Liberty, Emerald—and Carr—waiting. Dina asks what Carr is doing there. Allura explains the meeting concerns Dina’s mental stability, which makes Dina laugh. She admits to one mortifying lapse of judgment but insists she’s otherwise fine.

Allura presents the texts. Dina flatly denies sending them and begins to laugh as she reads. Allura asks about gallantamine—a dementia medication found in Dina’s cabinet. Carr claims she saw it there. Dina explains Doug had many medications, this could’ve been one of them, but she doesn’t know for sure. Carr adds that Esperanza said Dina had been taking them. Dina says the housekeeper must be confused.

The tension spikes when Emerald brings up the wine incident. Dina insists Carr threw the glass after Dina refused to support her partnership. Carr claims the opposite—that Dina exploded, throwing wine on her. Dina warns the women they’re being manipulated. When Carr steps out, Dina pleads with them to understand what’s happening.

Carr returns with Esperanza. Visibly shaken, Esperanza praises Dina’s generosity before recounting finding the kitchen destroyed days before Doug died. She describes confronting Dina—and then removes her scarf, revealing bruises on her neck. She claims Dina grabbed her, slammed her against the wall, and choked her. Dina denies it, accusing Carr of coercion.

Dina questions if Carr offered Esparanza money to turn against her, but then realizes something more sinister—a potential threat against the housekeeper’s undocumented family. Carr feigns surprise and notes Dina left Esperanza 80% of her estate in her will. Esperanza is stunned. Dina denies the will exists—but Carr produces a handwritten copy Dina says she doesn’t remember creating. Esperanza breaks down as Carr escorts her out.

The women turn back to Dina, asking if she’s thought about harming herself. Dina is adamant she hasn’t. She admits she doesn’t know how to live without Doug—but she wants to live. She struggles to reconcile the allegations, admitting she hasn’t been sleeping well or eating much. It’s grief, she says.

Then the door opens. Detective Connie Morrow (Tamara Taylor) enters with two uniformed officers. Dina Standish is placed under arrest for the murder of Lloyd Andrew Walton. As Morrow reads her rights, Dina looks straight at Carr and says she understands. Emerald, Allura, and Liberty cling to one another in shock. Across the room, Carr stands alone, watching.



Back at her desk, Carr opens her notebook once more. She crosses Dina’s name off the list.

Songs Featured in This Episode:

“Black Mascara” by RAYE

“FAKE” by Lola Young

All’s Fair will return for Season 2 in 2026 on Hulu.