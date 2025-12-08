Queen Camilla Pays a Royal Visit to the Set of Hulu's "Rivals" in Bristol

The Queen, who seems to be a big fan of author Jilly Cooper's work, paid a visit to the set of the show inspired by Cooper's work.

The cast of Hulu's Rivals got a royal welcome while filming in the United Kingdom, as Her Majesty, The Queen paid a visit to the set.

What's Happening:

Queen Camilla paid a visit to the set of Rivals Season 2 at The Bottle Yard’s TBY2 Studios’ in Bristol.

The Bottle Yard’s TBY2 Studios’ in Bristol. During today’s visit, Her Majesty completed a behind-the-scenes tour of the set led by Rivals' executive producers, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt and Laura Wade and series producer Eliza Mellor.

Her Majesty observed filming, met various members of the production team as well as lead cast members including Alex Hassell (Rupert Campbell Black), Bella Maclean (Taggie O’Hara), David Tennant (Tony Baddingham), Nafessa Williams (Cameron Cook), Victoria Smurfitt (Maud O’Hara) and Oliver Chris (James Vereker).

An exclusive first look of the new "Master Dog" set was revealed with Her Majesty getting to meet four of Rutshire’s finest canines, as well as stepping into the iconic Bar Sinister and the O’Hara family’s Priory Kitchen.

The Queen's visit also served to showcased how the production of the show has been a boost to the creative industries in the South West of England.

The fashion and style of the 1980s were on full display as the Queen visited the costume department with costume designer Ray Holman.

You can see more of the Queen's visit to the Rivals set in the video below.

More on Rivals Season 2:

Rivals, which is based on the best-selling novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, will return with an extended season of twelve episodes – up from eight episodes in season one.

Set against the backdrop of the stunning Cotswolds countryside and the glamorous, high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second installment will see the return of the all-star cast that won the hearts of fans and critics alike as well as introducing brand new faces.

Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long. Bold, emotionally charged, and filled with unforgettable moments, Rivals is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition, and life-changing decisions—where the cost of success could be everything.

Season 2 of Rivals will hit Hulu in 2026 – but to whet your appetite, check out some first look images from the new season.

More Hulu News: