Taylor Swift Attends Preview of First Two Episodes of "The End of an Era" in New York

Plus, watch a short preview of said first two episodes.

After Disney+ held a special screening of the first two episodes of Taylor Swift | The End of an Era in New York, they've also shared a sneak preview of said episodes ahead of their launch on Friday.

What's Happening:

Taylor Swift attended a special screening o f the first two episodes of The End of an Era at The Walt Disney Company’s 7 Hudson Square Theatre in New York yesterday, alongside band members, dancers, and back-up singers from The Eras Tour, as well as her family.

Swift also posed for a photo with Dana Walden, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment.

Taylor Swift | The End of an Era is a six-episode deep dive offering an intimate, all-access look into the development and sheer scale of the history-making Eras Tour. It's set to feature appearances from spotlight performers, friends, and family, including musical guests like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch.

Below, get a preview of the first two episodes of the docuseries before they debut this Friday, December 12th on Disney+.

Also premiering exclusively on Disney+ on December 12th is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, t he full-concert film, captured in Vancouver, B.C., during the final show of the record-breaking tour, which features the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album’s release in 2024.

he full-concert film, captured during the final show of the record-breaking tour, which features the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album’s release in 2024. A special ABC preview event featuring Episode 1 of The End of an Era and a one-hour presentation of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, will air on ABC on December 12th at 8pm EST.

More Disney+ News: