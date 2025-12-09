12 Days of Disney+ Perks Continue With Special Offer to See "Avatar: Fire and Ash" In Theaters
The 12 Days of Disney+ perks continue, and today, subscribers can get a special offer to see the new movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, in theaters.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ is promoting that you leave your device or screen behind and head to the theater as part of their 12 Days of Disney+ perks.
- How? By making the perk today (day 9!) giving Disney+ subscribers $10 off one admission to see the new Avatar: Fire and Ash in theaters.
- The movie, debuting December 19th, will only be in theaters, and the special offer (in partnership with Fandango) can be redeemed through your Disney+ subscription at the official Disney+ perks website.
- The perk will give users a Fandango Promo Code good for up to $10 off the purchase of one movie ticket to see the new film.
- This is the latest in a number of Disney+ perks that are being revealed over the holiday season. Previous offers that are still available to subscribers include the chance to win a National Geographic-Lindblad Expedition or a stay at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaii, as well as special offers on a Nordstrom Gift Card or tickets to Aladdin on Broadway.
- With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.
- The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash opens exclusively in theaters worldwide on December 19th, 2025.
