12 Days of Disney+ Perks: Save 30% on Tickets to "Aladdin on Broadway"

Add sparkle to your holiday shopping with 12 Days of Disney+ Perks!

For the 7th day of Disney+ Perks, my favorite streaming service gave to me, 30% off tickets to Aladdin on Broadway.

What's Happening:

  • Unique new rewards will be unveiled up until December 12th, with Disney+ previously teasing what the next 5 days will entail:
    • December 8th – Get ready for your chance at a little extra magic
    • December 9th – The best stories of the season deserve a front row seat
    • December 10th – The magic of the season is taking the ice
    • December 11th – Enter a universe of stories this holiday season
    • December 12th – Get ready to step into Disney history
  • The 12 Days of Disney+ Perks is an extension of the broader Disney+ Perks loyalty program.
  • Subscribers who log in to the dedicated Perks site gain access to real rewards, which frequently include exclusive discounts on popular brands, everyday savings, early access to select offerings, and entries into exciting sweepstakes for prizes like theme park tickets or invitations to special fan events.

