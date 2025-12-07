12 Days of Disney+ Perks: Save 30% on Tickets to "Aladdin on Broadway"
Add sparkle to your holiday shopping with 12 Days of Disney+ Perks!
For the 7th day of Disney+ Perks, my favorite streaming service gave to me, 30% off tickets to Aladdin on Broadway.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ is offering 12 Days of Perks this December, giving discounts on shopping at Nordstrom, a chance to win a trip to Aulani or a voyage aboard National Geographic Expeditions, and even a free Subway footlong!
- For Day 7, Disney+ subscribers can save up to 30% on select performances of Disney on Broadway’s Aladdin.
- Visit the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks webpage for full details and to claim your exclusive discount.
- Unique new rewards will be unveiled up until December 12th, with Disney+ previously teasing what the next 5 days will entail:
- December 8th – Get ready for your chance at a little extra magic
- December 9th – The best stories of the season deserve a front row seat
- December 10th – The magic of the season is taking the ice
- December 11th – Enter a universe of stories this holiday season
- December 12th – Get ready to step into Disney history
- The 12 Days of Disney+ Perks is an extension of the broader Disney+ Perks loyalty program.
- Subscribers who log in to the dedicated Perks site gain access to real rewards, which frequently include exclusive discounts on popular brands, everyday savings, early access to select offerings, and entries into exciting sweepstakes for prizes like theme park tickets or invitations to special fan events.
- The animated friends of Phineas and Ferb are recounting the events of the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians in a new synergistic animated short.
- The imaginative fun of Monsters Funday Football is set to extend beyond the initial alt-cast on December 8th and into subsequent editions of SC+.
- The wait is officially over! Disney dropped the first Camp Rock 3 teaser, and of course, the Jonas Brothers are back at Camp Rock, where it all started.
- Hey A.J.!, the newest show from Disney Jr. – an animated family comedy series – is set to premiere next month.
