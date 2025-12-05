"Monsters Funday Football" Extends Into Subsequent Editions of "SC+" on Disney+

Animated "Monsters, Inc." highlights will be included once a week for the remainder of the season on the Disney+ exclusive show.

The imaginative fun of Monsters Funday Football is set to extend beyond the initial alt-cast on December 8th and into subsequent editions of SC+.

What's Happening:

ESPN, Disney, Pixar, and the NFL will bring your favorite Monsters, Inc. characters to the field for Monsters Funday Football on Monday, December 8th, 2025.

Mike Wazowski and Sulley will join Jalen Hurts and the Eagles and Justin Herbert and the Chargers on the Cheer Floor, a football-ready version of Monsters, Inc.’s Scare Floor. While mostly letting the pros handle the plays, they’ll step in for key moments, competing for Cheer Canisters instead of screams, with the game crowning both a winner and a Cheer Champion.

But the fun won't stop there, as SC+ on Disney+ will keep the Monsters Funday Football theme alive through the reminder of the season with animated, Monsters, Inc.-inspired highlights once a week.

Starting in Week 15 and continuing through the Divisional Round, each “monsterfied” highlight will feature top plays from that week’s Monday Night Football or ‘NFL on ESPN’ game.

SC+ streams daily at 9 a.m. exclusively on Disney+.

More on Monsters Funday Football:

Fan-favorite Monsters, Inc. characters, including Roz and the CDA, will make appearances, while familiar Monstropolis sights like floating bedroom doors and a Cheer Competition Leaderboard set the scene.

Billy Crystal, John Goodman, and Bob Peterson return to voice their characters, and ESPN’s Drew Carter and Dan Orlovsky will call the game live as animated versions of themselves using VR technology.

The standard Monday Night Football broadcast, featuring Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and Laura Rutledge, will air on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes, and will also stream live on the ESPN App. Both the traditional and animated broadcasts kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

Learn more about what went into transforming human players into monsters for the alt-cast.

Disney Springs at Walt Disney World has added a new photo opportunity promoting Monsters Funday Football.

