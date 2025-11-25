Eli Manning and the ESPN Insiders Break Down Football’s New Media Playbook

The 'An Insider's Guide to Football' event at Paley Fest NYC began with a familiar face—ESPN Get Up host Mike Greenberg, who appeared on screen with his trademark mix of warmth and humor, introducing his ESPN colleagues Dan Graziano, Kimberley A. Martin, and Adam Schefter, highlighting their oft-used nicknames - Graz, KMart, and Schefty. Then, with a grin, he turned his attention to the guest of honor, Eli Manning, joking that he hoped the NY Giants quarterback's appearance could keep a NY sports chat off his beloved—but perpetually beleaguered—New York Jets.

A video montage followed, showcasing Manning’s life after football. Highlights included Eli’s Places, where he introduced the character Chad Powers, who spawned a Hulu series, and, of course, the wildly popular ManningCast, the alternate Monday Night Football broadcast that has redefined how fans watch the game and is my primary source for the long-standing football tradition. As part of Manning’s evolution from quarterback to media mainstay, he has joined the Paley Center for Media’s Board of Trustees.

How Social Media Has Reshaped Sports Reporting

Taking the stage, Madelyn Burke, the afternoon’s host and a seasoned sports broadcaster herself, began the conversation by asking how social media has changed the industry. It was the perfect opening for ESPN’s panelists, who each shared how building authentic relationships—rather than purely transactional ones—remains at the core of their reporting. They spoke of navigating the information provided, vetting sources, and considering the reasons behind the information release as they craft their reports.

Schefter, known for his NFL insider reports, addressed the relentlessness of the modern news cycle. Until more recent years, there might be a bit of calm following the intense rally of stories that accompanies the trade deadline, but as he recounted his days following this year’s, it was clear that his pace of reporting had not changed. If further evidence was needed, he seemed to be monitoring his phone at times during the panel. There was a bit of heaviness to the description, almost burdensome rather than a nonstop high that we may romantically envision.

The Evolution of Eli

Then came Eli’s turn to tell a story—one that could only come from him. He described going undercover as “Chad Powers,” a 30-something walk-on quarterback trying out for Penn State. With a mischievous sparkle in his eye, Manning recounted slipping into character and taking to the field in the “dad bod” disguise. Competitive and good-natured, he shared his desire to help others on the field shine in the midst of his bit of fun.

The discussion naturally turned toward athletes who’ve made the leap into media. Kimberley A. Martin reflected on the irony of now sharing studio space with former players she once covered—many of whom, she joked, were far less talkative to a microphone in their playing days. Graziano pointed to the impact of live streaming and social platforms, noting that even offhand comments—like the ones Eagles receiver A.J. Brown made on Twitch—can instantly spark national headlines.

Headlines Never Sleep

While discussing the impact of the 24/7 news cycle, Adam Schefter shared his long streak of bad luck watching sports on the go. He went so far as to suggest that some at ESPN avoid traveling with him for fear of getting caught up in it. He was travelling by plane with Randy Moss, and the primary channel for the NFL playoff game was just a blank screen. However, Schefter recalled Nickelodeon was offering an alternate broadcast aimed at younger audiences and successfully found the game there. Randy Moss glued to a plane’s TV screen, watching the slime-filled football broadcast, is an image I won't soon forget. The tale also gave Schefter a chance to share that his daughter, Dylan, appears as a teen sports reporter at that network.

When the talk circled back to Eli, it was clear how much he’s grown into his easygoing, humorous public persona. During his playing days, he explained, he kept things businesslike. He didn’t want anyone to think he wasn’t serious about his job. “I didn’t even host SNL until after my second Super Bowl,” he laughed. But retirement brought freedom and the ManningCast, which Eli recounts as his brother Peyton calling him to suggest that people would pay them to sit on our couches and watch football games together.

“It gives me a reason to watch film again,” Eli said, describing how breaking down plays for viewers rekindles his love for studying the game. Graziano pointed out that “ManningCast” has even become shorthand for an entire style of sports broadcasting—casual, conversational, and accessible.

The conversation eventually returned to the heart of sports journalism: relationships, ethics, and the constant balancing act between being first and being right. Each panelist acknowledged the anxiety that comes with hitting “publish” on a breaking story—even though they are fueled by solid reporting.

Staying Teachable in a Changing Game

As the discussion wound down, the panel answered a few pre-submitted audience questions, including one on how today’s athletes differ from those of years past. Martin observed that modern players are already thinking about their post-career paths, while Graziano noted how the culture of constant sharing has changed what “private life” even means. And Schefter pointed out that he's encountered high school athletes being represented by big-name sports agents.

Manning expressed surprise when young athletes push back at coaches. His most powerful message of the day was the importance of staying teachable, remaining humble, and being open to continuous learning, adaptation, and improvement. This mindset has clearly contributed to his successful pivot from playing on the field to media personality.

The conversation offered a clear playbook for success, whether on or off the field, demonstrating the value of staying teachable, adapting, developing genuine relationships, and approaching every endeavor with humble curiosity.



