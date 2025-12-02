ESPN Secures Pamela Maldonado for Exclusive Sports Betting Role
Pamela Maldonado's signature insight, preparation, and strategy on sports betting will now be featured exclusively on ESPN.
ESPN has finalized a new multi-year contract extension with sports betting analyst Pamela Maldonado.
What's Happening:
- Maldonado originally joined ESPN in August 2024 under a non-exclusive agreement.
- Effective December 1st, she will transition to an exclusive role with ESPN.
- In her extended role, she will continue delivering sports betting insights and analysis across multiple major sports, including college football, NFL, golf and tennis.
- Her work will remain focused primarily on ESPN.com’s betting editorial coverage, contributing expert commentary, predictions, and analysis.
- Her commentary tends to emphasize data-driven insight, preparation, and strategic thinking — she’s mentioned that betting isn’t about selling dreams, but about “respecting the craft” and “solving the puzzle.”
What They're Saying:
- Andrew Feldman, Senior Deputy Editor at ESPN.com: “Pamela has elevated our sports betting coverage by using a combination of extensive sports knowledge, analytical research and entertainment. We’re glad to have her back as we continue to provide fans with the best-in-class sports betting coverage they seek from our analysts.”
- Pamela Maldonado: “I’m grateful to keep building with ESPN. This is a place that values preparation and perspective, and that’s the work that drives me. I’m proud of what we’ve built so far and motivated to keep bringing clarity and real insights to the sports betting space.”
