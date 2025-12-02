Legendary Hoops Icons Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley Team Up for Two Telecasts This Season

Vitale and Barkley join forces to call Indiana at Kentucky men’s basketball game Saturday, December 13, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Basketball icons Dick Vitale from ESPN and Charles Barkley from TNT Sports will partner for two must-see telecasts this college basketball season.

What’s Happening:

Vitale and Barkley, both members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball and Sports Broadcasting Halls of Fame, will first call the No. 25 Indiana at No. 19 Kentucky men’s basketball game on Saturday, December 13.

The game will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET, with play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien joining the duo.

Later in the season, the two beloved and iconic hoops voices will reunite in March to call their first-ever NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament game together.

This special broadcast will be part of TNT Sports and CBS Sports’ First Four coverage on truTV.

The unique pairing combines Vitale’s beloved energy, storytelling, and catchphrases, honed over more than four decades of experience, with Barkley’s unmistakable authenticity, humor, and candid insight.

Since joining ESPN during its first year in 1979, Vitale has called more than 1,000 games. His passion and signature style have helped shape the college basketball experience for fans for 46 years, cementing his legacy as one of the most enduring figures in sports broadcasting history.

Barkley is one of sports television’s most recognizable analysts, known for his award-winning work across 25 years on TNT Sports’ Inside the NBA. His broadcasting career has made him a cultural icon whose voice resonates well beyond the basketball court.

What They're Saying:

Burke Magnus, ESPN's President of Content: “Dick and Charles are two of the most entertaining and iconic voices in basketball, so having them together on the same broadcast is a true gift for fans. We are thrilled to have it come to fruition, especially for a marquee college basketball rivalry game like Indiana-Kentucky in primetime on ESPN.”

“Dick and Charles are two of the most entertaining and iconic voices in basketball, so having them together on the same broadcast is a true gift for fans. We are thrilled to have it come to fruition, especially for a marquee college basketball rivalry game like Indiana-Kentucky in primetime on ESPN.” Craig Barry, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, TNT Sports: “This is a unique opportunity for Dick and Charles, two of the biggest personalities in the game to be side-by-side calling games for the first time. This is great for the game and the fans, we can’t wait to see what unfolds.”

“This is a unique opportunity for Dick and Charles, two of the biggest personalities in the game to be side-by-side calling games for the first time. This is great for the game and the fans, we can’t wait to see what unfolds.” Harold Bryant, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Production, CBS Sports:

“Dick has meant so much to the game of basketball, and we have long felt he deserved an opportunity to call an NCAA Men’s Tournament game, and we are delighted he has finally agreed following several offers. Having him call the game with Charles will be must-see TV and a great way to tip off the First Four.”

The Dynamic Duo:

While both men are known for their oversized personalities, their paths to the broadcast booth took different routes.

Vitale was a college and professional coach before finding his true calling with a microphone, becoming the voice of the sport during ESPN's infancy.

Barkley was an MVP player on the court who transitioned seamlessly into studio analysis, becoming the blunt, often hilarious counterweight on "Inside the NBA."

The Indiana vs. Kentucky matchup serves as a perfect stage for this experiment. It is a rivalry steeped in tradition, featuring two of the most passionate fanbases in the country.

Barkley’s involvement in the "First Four" also highlights the increasing collaboration between networks during the NCAA Tournament, where talent from CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery often mix, though a crossover with an ESPN legend like Vitale remains a rare and special occurrence.

The First Four

The "First Four" refers to the four games played at the very start of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. Introduced in 2011 when the tournament field expanded to 68 teams, these games are typically held in Dayton, Ohio.

They serve as "play-in" games, where eight teams vie for the final four spots in the main bracket of 64.

While sometimes overlooked by casual fans filling out their brackets, the First Four has a history of producing Cinderella stories.

In fact, in 2011, VCU went from the First Four all the way to the Final Four, proving that these early games can launch historic tournament runs.

More ESPN News: