No Playing Around: The WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Will Be Streamed Live on the ESPN App
The main event starts at 7:00 but pre-show content starts hours earlier.
The WWE Survivor Series: WarGames are set to stream exclusively in the United States on the ESPN App this weekend.
What’s happening:
- Survivor Series: WarGames will exclusively stream in the U.S. on the ESPN App this Saturday, November 29th, from Petco Park in San Diego, California, which is typically home of the San Diego Padres Major League Baseball team.
- The Premium Live Event is slated to start at 7 p.m. ET with the pre-event show beginning at 5 p.m. The post-event show will immediately follow Survivor Series: WarGames.
- All WWE Premium Live Events, along with the pre-event and post-event shows, are available to all fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan, which can be accessed as part of select MVPD subscriptions or directly through the ESPN App.
- Subscribers to ESPN’s Unlimited plan also have the option of watching WWE PLEs on Disney+.
- Survivor Series: WarGames will feature the biggest Men’s WarGames match ever as WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will participate.
- In addition, 17-time WWE Champion and current Intercontinental Champion John Cena will appear in the final WWE Premium Live Event match of his legendary career.
- The most star-studded Women’s WarGames match ever will also take center stage on November 29, featuring Becky Lynch, AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Iyo Sky.
Men’s WarGames Match
- Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso vs. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed
Women’s WarGames Match
- AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Iyo Sky vs. Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane
Intercontinental Championship Match
- c. John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio
Women’s World Championship Match
- c. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella
From All Angles:
- ESPN’s extensive coverage of Survivor Series: WarGames includes WWE Superstar appearances across ESPN platforms the week of November 24th.
- Paul Heyman and Nikki Bella will appear on ESPN studio programming from New York this Wednesday, November 26th with Bella on Get Up and Heyman on First Take. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will appear on Vibe Check, Friday, November 28, at 5 p.m. on Disney+.
- Additionally, ESPN.com and ESPN Social will document the Premium Live Event with previews, reviews, behind-the-scenes footage, on-site content and real-time results.
- ESPN commentators Peter Rosenberg and Arda Ocal will also contribute to ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of Survivor Series: WarGames.
- More WWE Premium Live Events are coming in the future, including:
- Royal Rumble - Saturday, January 31st, 2026
- Elimination Chamber - Saturday, February 28th, 2026
- WrestleMania 42 - Saturday, April 18th and Sunday, April 19th, 2026
- SummerSlam - Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, August 2nd, 2026
- Money in the Bank - Sunday, September 6th, 2026
- All of the WWE Premium Live Events are available to watch on demand on the ESPN App for those with an ESPN Unlimited Plan.
The Games:
- Survivor Series is one of WWE’s “Big Four” annual premium live events (alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam).
- In 2022, WWE revamped the format by replacing traditional Survivor Series elimination tag matches with the WarGames match concept, something that was previously used in NWA/WCW and later revived by NXT.
- This transformed the event into a more storyline-driven, faction-focused show featuring dramatic multi-person cage matches.
- As you can see by the roster above, a WarGames match features two teams, typically made up of 3–5 wrestlers each, taking place in two rings, placed side by side.
One large steel cage encloses both rings, with one member from each team starting the match, with additional members entering one at a time, giving temporary advantages. The match officially begins only after all competitors have entered. Victory is by pinfall or submission.
- The structure as a whole creates dramatic momentum swings and heavy storytelling opportunities, perfect for the WWE.
