Joe Buck Tackles GMA and NFL in One Day: An All-Star Monday Marathon

Joe Buck is set to have a busy Monday next week!

ESPN sports personality Joe Buck is set for a rather busy day next week, which will see him guest anchor Good Morning America before calling the Monday Night Football matchup.

What's Happening:

On Monday, December 1st, Joe Buck will experience a unique and busy day in his broadcasting career.

Buck will start the morning in New York City, where he is scheduled to appear as a guest anchor on ABC's Good Morning America, airing live at 7 a.m. ET.

After finishing in New York, he will travel to Foxboro, Massachusetts to call the Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots.

He will work with his regular broadcast partner Troy Aikman for the game, while Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will also be part of the broadcast team.

The game will air at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, and NFL+.

Buck previously performed double duty in 2012, calling the New York Giants–San Francisco 49ers game before covering NLCS Game 1 featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants for Fox Sports—all in a single day.

What They're Saying:

Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content: “Joe, together with Troy, Lisa, Laura, and our entire team, has elevated our Monday Night Football presentation. Joe’s impact on The Walt Disney Company goes well beyond the broadcast booth—he has been a tremendous ambassador for ESPN, and we continue to find new ways to leverage his talent across the company.”

