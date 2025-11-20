Boo-Yah! ESPN’s Stuart Scott 30 for 30 is as Cool as the Other Side of the Pillow

Andre Gaines, director: “Stuart Scott didn’t just change sports journalism — he changed culture. He made millions of people feel seen at a time when few voices like his were given the mic. What makes his story even more powerful is that Stuart was documenting his own life along the way — the father, the fighter, and the trailblazer who taught us all what authenticity looks like. His voice is woven through every frame, and we wanted to honor his legacy by letting him tell his story in his own words.”