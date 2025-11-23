Video: Mickey Mouse Conducts Magical Nighttime Show at the Bellagio for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Even the Sphere joined in on the fun!
As part of the Formula 1 Grand Prix festivities, Mickey Mouse helped conduct a special fountain show at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has shared a clip on X of an extra magical Bellagio fountain show conducted by Mickey Mouse!
- Taking place as a part of the F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Mickey Mouse stood on a platform on the massive water and commanded the fountains, pyrotechnics, drones, and projections as they danced to Disney tunes.
- Very reminiscent of Fantasmic! at both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, viewers were able to enjoy moments inspired by Sorcerer's Apprentice, Fantasmic, and F1 racing.
- Additionally, the Sphere also lit up with motifs of Mickey Mouse, lighting up the Vegas sky with some extra Disney magic.
- You can check out the performance below:
- While this year, ESPN is the exclusive home to F1 events, next year F1 racing will be heading to a new home with Apple.
- Announced in October, the Disney-owned sports network shared they look forward to a strong finish with Formula 1.
