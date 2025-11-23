Video: Mickey Mouse Conducts Magical Nighttime Show at the Bellagio for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Even the Sphere joined in on the fun!

As part of the Formula 1 Grand Prix festivities, Mickey Mouse helped conduct a special fountain show at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has shared a clip on X of an extra magical Bellagio fountain show conducted by Mickey Mouse!

Taking place as a part of the F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Mickey Mouse stood on a platform on the massive water and commanded the fountains, pyrotechnics, drones, and projections as they danced to Disney tunes.

Very reminiscent of Fantasmic! at both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, viewers were able to enjoy moments inspired by Sorcerer's Apprentice, Fantasmic, and F1 racing.

Additionally, the Sphere also lit up with motifs of Mickey Mouse, lighting up the Vegas sky with some extra Disney magic.

You can check out the performance below:

UNREAL 🤩



Mickey Mouse led the Bellagio Fountain Show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fu2nizwoiD — ESPN (@espn) November 23, 2025

While this year, ESPN is the exclusive home to F1 events, next year F1 racing will be heading to a new home with Apple.

Announced in October, the Disney-owned sports network shared they look forward to a strong finish with Formula 1.

Read More ESPN:

