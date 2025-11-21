ESPN Secures Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo with Multi-Year Extension

Lobo to Remain Lead Analyst for Women's College Basketball and WNBA Coverage

ESPN today announced a multi-year contract extension with women’s basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo, ensuring one of the sport's most respected and influential voices will remain with the network for the foreseeable future.

She has been a central figure in the network's coverage for over two decades, calling multiple NCAA Women’s Final Fours, national championship games, and WNBA Finals.

A former WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, Lobo is a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, underscoring the deep insight and credibility she brings to the broadcast booth.

She starred at the University of Connecticut, where she helped lead the Huskies to an undefeated national championship season in 1995.

Following her college career, she was a foundational member of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, playing seven seasons in the league.

Outside of her broadcasting and analysis, she remains an active advocate for women’s sports, youth development, and community initiatives.

What They're Saying:

Meg Aronowitz, Senior Vice President, Production: “Rebecca is one of the most influential voices in the game of women’s basketball. We could not be more thrilled that she will continue bringing her expertise to every game she calls on our air.”

Rebecca Lobo, basketball analyst: "I have loved calling women's college and WNBA games for ESPN the last 20-plus year. It's an honor to be a voice of this sport and to witness some of the greatest performances in the history of the game from a courtside seat. Working with Ryan Ruocco and Holly Rowe is a joy, and I appreciate ESPN's continued commitment to me and the women's game."

The Broader Landscape of Women's Basketball on ESPN

Rebecca Lobo’s contract extension comes when ESPN is significantly investing in the growth and coverage of women's sports, particularly basketball.

The network recently secured a major, multi-year rights agreement with the NCAA, which includes the entirety of the Division I Women's Basketball Championship.

This deal brings national exposure across ESPN’s linear networks (like ABC and ESPN) and its streaming platform, ESPN+.

Analysts like Lobo, with their high profile, experience, and established chemistry with play-by-play commentators like Ryan Ruocco and sideline reporter Holly Rowe, are vital to maintaining the quality and momentum of these broadcasts.

