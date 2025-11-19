Updated Roster Alert: ESPN Announces Revamped Line-Up for "NBA Countdown"
Beginning later this month, the new and returning faces will bring NBA coverage to homes across America.
ESPN's NBA Countdown is getting a revamped team that will lead pre-game and halftime coverage for select NBA on ESPN game nights.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has unveiled its revamped NBA Countdown team for select NBA on ESPN broadcasts this season.
- The updated lineup makes its debut Wednesday, November 19 at 6:30PM. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App providing coverage for pre-game and halftime.
- Brian Windhorst, fresh off a multi-year contract extension, joins the analyst crew.
- Windhorst will be teaming up with Michael Malone (2023 NBA Champion head coach) and Kendrick Perkins (2008 NBA Champion) as analysts.
- Malika Andrews returns as host for her third season leading NBA Countdown.
- Shams Charania, Senior NBA Insider, will continue appearing regularly to deliver news and updates.
- ESPN’s Los Angeles NBA studio also now features upgraded technology, including Virtual Reality 2.0 for NBA Countdown and NBA Today.
- The enhanced VR system will immerse analysts like Malone, Perkins, and Chiney Ogwumike in a realistic virtual NBA environment.
- This technology first appeared during the 2025 Western Conference Finals and now includes more lifelike player avatars and a steadier first-person view.
Fresh Faces at ESPN:
- Earlier this month, ESPN announced that Inside the NBA’s Kenny Smith has signed a new multi-year deal to serve as a contributor across several platforms, including First Take.
- The new deal will see Smith bring his expertise to the Disney-owned sports network, primarily on First Take.
- He also made a special guest appearance on NBA Countdown on November 5th, as well as serving as an analyst for select NBA games.
