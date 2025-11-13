Disney Seeking to Expand ESPN Throughout Asia
The plan involves gradually adding more sports to Disney+ in the region.
Disney is looking to expand the presence of ESPN in Asia via Disney+.
- As reported by Bloomberg, Disney is in the process of working to gain a much larger foothold for ESPN in Asia.
- The company is seeking to gradually expand the sports coverage available on Disney+ throughout the continent, in the process introducing the ESPN brand to those who are not familiar with it as yet.
- Speaking at Disney's APAC Content Showcase in Hong Kong, Bloomberg says Luke Kang (President, The Walt Disney Company in Asia Pacific) told reporters, "Our long-term goal is to integrate ESPN into the platform as we do in other parts of the world and eventually become a premier destination for sports. We’re constantly looking at all of the sports rights to see what timing is appropriate to launch ESPN."
- As part of a continued path towards global expansion, ESPN was added to Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year.
