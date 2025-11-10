An Alien Joins the Dance Party In New Disney+ / Disney Jr. Mickey+ Short "Mickey + Stitch"
Goofy and Donald also get in on the fun.
It's time to get up and dance to "Hot Dog!" with Mickey Mouse and Stitch, thanks to a new Disney Jr. animated short that has appeared on Disney+.
What's happening:
- A new two-minute-long Disney Jr. Mickey+ Short has appeared on Disney+ entitled "Mickey + Stitch." Disney+ subscribers can watch it right now.
- In the new animated short, the loveable alien invader Stitch watches Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ on TV and joins Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as they dance along to the song "Hot Dog!"
- "Hot Dog!" was written and recorded by the rock band They Might Be Giants in 2006 for the Disney's Mickey Mouse Clubhouse album.
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ and the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch are both available to stream via Disney+.
