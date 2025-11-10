An Alien Joins the Dance Party In New Disney+ / Disney Jr. Mickey+ Short "Mickey + Stitch"

Goofy and Donald also get in on the fun.

It's time to get up and dance to "Hot Dog!" with Mickey Mouse and Stitch, thanks to a new Disney Jr. animated short that has appeared on Disney+.

What's happening:

A new two-minute-long Disney Jr. Mickey+ Short has appeared on Disney+ entitled "Mickey + Stitch." Disney+ subscribers can watch it right now.

In the new animated short, the loveable alien invader Stitch watches Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ on TV and joins Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as they dance along to the song "Hot Dog!"

"Hot Dog!" was written and recorded by the rock band They Might Be Giants in 2006 for the Disney's Mickey Mouse Clubhouse album.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ and the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch are both available to stream via Disney+.

