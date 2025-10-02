The Ultimate Marvel Team-Up: First Look at Disney Jr.’s "Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up!" and Its Theme Song ‘Team-Up!’
Discover Disney Jr.'s first-ever Marvel team-up special.
Marvel fans, assemble! The first-ever “Team-Up" special uniting Disney Junior’s beloved Spidey and Iron Man is here.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney revealed the theme song and key art for Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up!, a groundbreaking special bringing together characters from Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Iron Man and His Awesome Friends.
- In the special, Iron Man teams up with the Avengers—Hulk, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, and Captain America—to join Spidey in stopping Ultron and Green Goblin from seizing control of all the city’s machines.
- The brand new opening theme song, “Team-Up!", is composed by Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, who also writes and composes for Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.
- The special stars:
- Mason Blomberg as Tony Stark / Iron Man
- Alkaio Thiele as Peter Parker / Spidey
- Armen Taylor as Hulk
- Sandra Saad as Ms. Marvel
- Cruz Flateau as Black Panther
- Hero Hunter as Captain America
- J. P. Karliak as Green Goblin
- Tony Hale as Ultron
- From Disney Branded Television, the special is executive-produced by Harrison Wilcox, Bart Jennett, and Chris Moreno. Becca Topol serves as co-producer and story editor, while Steve Grover is supervising producer. Consulting producers include Sean Coyle and James Eason-Garcia. The special is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons.
- The special Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! premieres Thursday, October 16, on Disney Jr. at 8 a.m. (EDT/PDT), with additional airings later that day on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand. It will arrive on Disney+ the following day.
- Both series have inspired a robust product assortment, including books, toys, apparel, and more from Disney Consumer Products. Additionally, tied to the “Team-Up" special, the newly released Hasbro Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! action figure collection is available now exclusively online at Amazon.
- Multiple soundtracks are available from Walt Disney Records, with the “Team-Up!" single releasing Friday, October 3rd.
