"SuperKitties" Returns: New Villains, Big Jungle Adventures, and a Heartfelt Message in Season 3

Do you hear that? It’s the Super Kitty Call! That can only mean one thing: Disney Junior's breakout animated hit SuperKitties is back for a third season. With a devoted creative team at the helm and an ever-growing fanbase, the show continues to charm kids and parents alike while delivering meaningful stories wrapped in neon-bright fun.

With Season 3 arriving on Disney+ today, we had a chance to chat with show producer Sarah Mullervy about what’s new in this batch of episodes.

Meet the Glamsters: Season 3’s Mischievous New Villains

The biggest news this season is the arrival of the Glamsters, a pair of sibling “Glamorous Hamsters" voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Complimenting the talent behind the duo, Mullervy said both actors brought “so much vivacious life to these characters." Mullervy also explained that the Glamsters are motivated by a very relatable desire: to make their owner, little Evie, happy. “They love Evie. They would do anything for Evie, but sometimes in that love, they get very misguided, and they come up with crazy, silly schemes that the SuperKitties have to thwart and undo to save Kittydale."

Willa the Wildcat and a Brand-New Jungle World

Not only does Season 3 introduce new villains but it also expands the show’s universe. This season, fans will get to spend more time with Willa the Wildcat, who Mullervy describes as “helpful, lovable, and sort of a scrappy little jungle kitty," adding, “She wants to do the right thing. She wants to help, she wants to make the world a kinder place, and they love that energy, and so they love when she tags along."

In addition to getting more Willa, viewers will also get to visit the Kittydale Wild Jungle. This setting not only gave the shows creative team the opportunity to play in a new space but also explore how the change of scenery impacts the characters. “I think seeing how we extended the world style into a new location is really cool [and] how we extended the SuperKitties’ powers — they have really great, super wild power suits now." Mullervy teases.

Growing Popularity and an Important Message

Asked about the show’s reception so far, Mullervy noted how humbling and rewarding the experience has been. As she puts it, “It takes years for us to make TV shows—development and writing, production, records, animation, everything, and so you’re building this train not knowing if there’s going to be any passengers on the other side of it. So the fact that people have loved it and stuck with it and want more, it just motivates us to continue making great material."

With SuperKitties being a show aimed at a young viewers, Mullervy also noted that the team takes the responsibility of speaking to this audience seriously. “We really do want to remind kids that even whether hero and villains, they actually have a lot more in common." She added, “It’s a really important message, but it’s wrapped in a bubblegum confection of hearts and glitter and bright, beautiful colors, action, and humor."

SuperKitties Season 3 is now airing on Disney Junior and arrives on Disney+ today.