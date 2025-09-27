Sip Into Magic: Disney Jr. Mini Smoothies Arrive at Nékter Juice Bar
Four flavors, zero added sugar, 100% Disney magic!
Treat the family to some magic with Disney Jr.-themed smoothies at Nekter Juice Bar!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Jr. and Nékter Juice Bar have collaborated on a selection of limited-edition mini smoothies featuring fan favorite Disney Jr. characters.
- The mini smoothie options include the Disney Jr. Strawberry Smoothie, Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie, Pineapple Dragon Fruit Smoothie, and Blueberry Smoothie.
- Disney Jr. Strawberry Smoothie - Inspired by Spidey and His Amazing Friends, this smoothie is made with real fruit and is only sweetened with dates.
- Disney Jr. Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie - Inspired by Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, this smoothie is made from peanut butter, banana, dates, and a scoop of ice that come together for a creamy, satisfying smoothie.
- Disney Jr. Pineapple Dragon Fruit Smoothie - Inspired by SuperKitties, this smoothie combines pineapple, dragon fruit, strawberry, and dates to come together for a refreshing blend! Packed with fruity goodness and no added sugar.
- Disney Jr. Blueberry Smoothie - Inspired by Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, this smoothie contains blueberries, banana, a touch of strawberry, naturally sweetened dates, and coconut water, making this smoothie a clubhouse favorite!
- All smoothies retail for $6.59 and are available now at your nearest Nékter Juice Bar!
More Disney Jr. News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com