Meet The Glamsters: Utkarsh Ambudkar and Ginnifer Goodwin Join “SuperKitties” Season 3

The pair will voice the villainous Glamsters, and we've already got a peek at what they're up to via a new music video.

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Ginnifer Goodwin will be voicing a duo of glamorous villains in the new season of Disney Jr.’s SuperKitties, which debuts in just one week on September 22nd.

What’s Happening:

  • Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar and the voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia, Ginnifer Goodwin, have joined the cast of SuperKitties Season 3 as the villains Champster and Pamster Glamster (aka The Glamsters), a glamorous and hilariously clueless brother and sister hamster duo who cause chaos for the SuperKitties.
  • Alongside the casting announcement, their characters’ first appearance in a song entitled “So Glam" has been shared.

  • The new season will introduce a “Su-Purr Wild" story arc that finds the SuperKitties traveling into the Kittydale Wild Jungle to adventure with their wildcat friend Willa and new jungle critters.
  • The series regular voice cast for Season 3 includes:
    • Emma Berman as Ginny
    • Cruz Flateau as Sparks
    • Landon Chase Dubois as Buddy
    • Pyper Braun as Bitsy
    • Thea Gallagher as Willa
  • Returning guest cast includes:
    • Justin Guarini as Cat Burglar
    • James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws
    • Ruth Pferdehirt as Lab Rat
    • Isabella Crovetti as Zsa Zsa
    • Pamela Adlon as Aunt Lola
    • Anika Noni Rose as Cousin Sassy
  • Season 3 of SuperKitties premieres Monday, September 22nd on Disney Jr. (7:30 a.m. PDT), Disney Channel (8:00 a.m. PDT) and Disney Jr. On Demand, with the first six episodes available to stream Wednesday, October 1st on Disney+.
  • More music from SuperKitties will soon be hitting streaming services with the release of Disney Jr. Music: SuperKitties Su-Purr Wild Original Soundtrack, featuring songs from the new season, on Friday, September 19th.

More Disney Channel News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now