Meet The Glamsters: Utkarsh Ambudkar and Ginnifer Goodwin Join “SuperKitties” Season 3

The pair will voice the villainous Glamsters, and we've already got a peek at what they're up to via a new music video.

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Ginnifer Goodwin will be voicing a duo of glamorous villains in the new season of Disney Jr.’s SuperKitties, which debuts in just one week on September 22nd.

What’s Happening:

Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar and the voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia , Ginnifer Goodwin, have joined the cast of SuperKitties Season 3 as the villains Champster and Pamster Glamster (aka The Glamsters), a glamorous and hilariously clueless brother and sister hamster duo who cause chaos for the SuperKitties.

The new season will introduce a “Su-Purr Wild" story arc that finds the SuperKitties traveling into the Kittydale Wild Jungle to adventure with their wildcat friend Willa and new jungle critters.

The series regular voice cast for Season 3 includes: Emma Berman as Ginny Cruz Flateau as Sparks Landon Chase Dubois as Buddy Pyper Braun as Bitsy Thea Gallagher as Willa

Returning guest cast includes: Justin Guarini as Cat Burglar James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws Ruth Pferdehirt as Lab Rat Isabella Crovetti as Zsa Zsa Pamela Adlon as Aunt Lola Anika Noni Rose as Cousin Sassy

Season 3 of SuperKitties premieres Monday, September 22nd on Disney Jr. (7:30 a.m. PDT), Disney Channel Disney+

premieres Monday, September 22nd on Disney Jr. (7:30 a.m. PDT), More music from SuperKitties will soon be hitting streaming services with the release of Disney Jr. Music: SuperKitties Su-Purr Wild Original Soundtrack, featuring songs from the new season, on Friday, September 19th.

