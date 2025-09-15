Meet The Glamsters: Utkarsh Ambudkar and Ginnifer Goodwin Join “SuperKitties” Season 3
The pair will voice the villainous Glamsters, and we've already got a peek at what they're up to via a new music video.
Utkarsh Ambudkar and Ginnifer Goodwin will be voicing a duo of glamorous villains in the new season of Disney Jr.’s SuperKitties, which debuts in just one week on September 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar and the voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia, Ginnifer Goodwin, have joined the cast of SuperKitties Season 3 as the villains Champster and Pamster Glamster (aka The Glamsters), a glamorous and hilariously clueless brother and sister hamster duo who cause chaos for the SuperKitties.
- Alongside the casting announcement, their characters’ first appearance in a song entitled “So Glam" has been shared.
- The new season will introduce a “Su-Purr Wild" story arc that finds the SuperKitties traveling into the Kittydale Wild Jungle to adventure with their wildcat friend Willa and new jungle critters.
- The series regular voice cast for Season 3 includes:
- Emma Berman as Ginny
- Cruz Flateau as Sparks
- Landon Chase Dubois as Buddy
- Pyper Braun as Bitsy
- Thea Gallagher as Willa
- Returning guest cast includes:
- Justin Guarini as Cat Burglar
- James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws
- Ruth Pferdehirt as Lab Rat
- Isabella Crovetti as Zsa Zsa
- Pamela Adlon as Aunt Lola
- Anika Noni Rose as Cousin Sassy
- Season 3 of SuperKitties premieres Monday, September 22nd on Disney Jr. (7:30 a.m. PDT), Disney Channel (8:00 a.m. PDT) and Disney Jr. On Demand, with the first six episodes available to stream Wednesday, October 1st on Disney+.
- More music from SuperKitties will soon be hitting streaming services with the release of Disney Jr. Music: SuperKitties Su-Purr Wild Original Soundtrack, featuring songs from the new season, on Friday, September 19th.
More Disney Channel News:
- The first episode of the new Disney Channel series, Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, is available to stream for free on YouTube.
- Fans of Disney Channel’s newest music sensation, Electric Bloom, were able to celebrate the new series in style with a special pop-up activation at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles.
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has returned for its second season with a mysterious two-part opening. Check out our recaps!
- The debut single from Vampirina: Teenage Vampire and the full soundtrack of the first season of Electric Bloom are now streaming on most major platforms.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now