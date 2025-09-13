First Episode of “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” Available to Watch for Free on YouTube
Catch the first episode of Disney Channel's newest series for free on YouTube!
The first episode of the new Disney Channel series, Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, is available to stream for free on YouTube.
What’s Happening:
- Just as they recently did with the first episode of Electric Bloom, the premiere episode of Disney Channel’s newest series, Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, is available for all to watch on YouTube.
- If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription or access to Disney Channel, then this is a great way to try out the show and perhaps acquire a subscription from there.
- Vampirina: Teenage Vampire follows a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school.
- There, she will be living amongst humans for the first time as she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire secret, something that’s made more challenging when her overprotective father assigns an overzealous ghost to live with her at the school.
- In “First Year to Watch," Vee (Kenzi Richardson) arrives at Wilson Hall, where she learns that performing arts boarding school might have more challenges than she thought. Demi (Milo Maharlika) vows to protect Vee from Van Helsings.
- After you watch the episode, be sure to read our recap of the episode in case you missed any details. We also have a recap of the second episode, which is also available to watch on Disney Channel.
- New episodes will continue to premiere each week on Disney Channel, with all 16 episodes set to arrive on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand on October 15th.
