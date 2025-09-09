Eerie Prep Awaits: Disney Greenlights Chilling Pilot Based on “Eerie Elementary” Book Series

Madalen Mills will star in "Eerie Prep," a gender-swapped adaptation of the "Eerie Elementary" book series.

School is about to get a little more eerie, as Disney Branded Television has given a pilot order to an adaptation of the Eerie Elementary children’s book series.

What’s Happening:

, an adaptation of Jack Chabert’s (real name Max Brallier) book series. The project will gender-swap roles from the book series, set to follow Sam Graves, who will be played by Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey star Madalen Mills. In the book series, Sam is a third-grade boy, but will be an older girl in the pilot, accounting for the setting change from an elementary school to a prep school.

(aka Eerie Academy), when her sister vanishes from the prestigious Eerie Prep, Sam Graves (Mills) assembles a team of uniquely skilled students to uncover the truth behind a series of strange, supernatural occurrences—and to confront whoever, or whatever, is behind the disappearance. The pilot has been written by David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan, directed by Eric Dean Seaton and showrun by M. Raven Metzner.

The cast will also feature: Niko Ceci ( I Woke a Vampire ) as Antonio Charlie Ellis as Lucy Madison Rojas as Paxton Michaela Russell as Karla Alex Bar as Devon Hanna Huffman as Quinn Felicia Day as Dr. Brewster

Eerie Prep is being developed for both Disney Channel Disney+

Disney Branded Television’s Supernatural Trend:

Disney Branded Television seems to have a thing for supernatural-themed series, having premiered Wizards Beyond Waverly Place last year and Vampirina: Teenage Vampire later this week.

last year and later this week. Another recent series order continues that trend, with Coven Academy , a new single-camera, supernatural dramedy. Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.

, a new single-camera, supernatural dramedy. Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up. Another pilot in development Holes, which will also genderswap the main character.