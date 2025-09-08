Slay the Night with Vampirina as Disney Channel Debuts Full Trailer for “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire”

"The Ultimate Fang Girl" is now a teenager and is coming to Disney Channel this Friday, September 12th.

Get ready to slay with Vampirina, as Disney Channel has released the full trailer for Vampirina: Teenage Vampire ahead of its premiere later this week.

What’s Happening:

The latest in Disney Channel’s recent string of new live-action series following Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Electric Bloom is a reimagining of the beloved preschooler series, Vampirina – subtitled Teenage Vampire .

and is a reimagining of the beloved preschooler series, – subtitled . Vampirina: Teenage Vampire follows a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school.

follows a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. There, she will be living amongst humans for the first time as she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire secret, something that’s made more challenging when her overprotective father assigns an overzealous ghost to live with her at the school.

The new live-action series, geared toward an older audience, stars: Kenzi Richardson (international tour of The Lion King ) as the edgy and adorable Vee Jiwon Lee ( Rise Up , Sing Out ) as Sophie, Vee’s kind and girly-girl roommate Shaun Dixon ( The Neighborhood ) as the intriguing and laid-back Elijah Milo Maharlika ( Les Miserables Broadway National Tour) as the 600-year-old ghost, Demi newcomer Faith Hedley as Britney, a super-talented legacy student

The recurring cast features Kate Reinders ( High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ) and Jeff Meacham ( black-ish ) as Vee’s loving vampire parents, with Kim Coles ( Living Single ) as Dean Merriweather of Wilson Hall Academy of the Arts.

) and Jeff Meacham ( ) as Vee’s loving vampire parents, with Kim Coles ( ) as Dean Merriweather of Wilson Hall Academy of the Arts. Some guest stars for the series include: Mykal-Michelle Harris as the delightful and dangerous Ruby Jenna Davis ( M3GAN ) as magnetic upperclassmen Megan, Viral sensation Ariel Martin (aka Baby Ariel; ZOMBIES ) as megacool popstar Millie Eyelash

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star Janice LeAnn Brown will appear as her character Billie in a mystical crossover episode.

The first two episodes of the music-driven series will premiere on Disney Channel this Friday, September 12th, at 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT, with new episodes weekly.

All 16 episodes will be available October 15th on Disney+

Alongside the debut of the first episode this Friday, the lead single from the show’s soundtrack, “S-L-A-Y," will be available on all streaming platforms.

The full soundtrack featuring 14 brand-new songs will be released on October 10th.

More Disney Channel News:

The same day that Vampirina: Teenage Vampire premieres, the second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will also debut, and a new trailer for the season has been released

premieres, the second season of will also debut, and a new trailer for the season Disney Channel’s niche of supernatural-themed series is set to continue with the greenlight of Coven Academy

Our animator meets a re-animator in the latest edition of the popular Disney Channel short form series, How NOT To Draw.