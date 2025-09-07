Re-Animator Meets Animator as Disney Channel's "How NOT To Draw" Takes on Dr. Lullah from "StuGo"
Our animator meets a re-animator in the latest edition of the popular Disney Channel short form series, How NOT To Draw.
What’s Happening:
- The latest edition of How NOT To Draw on Disney Channel comes from the world of StuGo, as we experience yet another tutorial gone wrong, this time featuring Dr. Lullah.
- As our animator (Gabe Kunda) teaches us how to draw this (mostly) villainous character, she notices some dead foliage on his desk that she has her nerds - the six kids from the series - build a device to reanimate.
- As expected, the device works, but a little too well as the plant creature comes to life and starts to terrorize the animator and the kids.
- This prompts Lullah, true to her character, to sit back and watch the show as opposed to getting in and helping out, finding popcorn and other items to help her enjoy watching.
- This new How NOT To Draw short comes from the world of StuGo, an original animated series about six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. What started as three months of learning transforms into an adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants.
- How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.
- Recent installments of the series include:
- You can catch many of these on the Disney Channel YouTube page or on Disney+, and find even more at our page here.
