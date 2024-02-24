Disney Channel”s “How Not To Draw” Series Takes On Scratch from “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

The latest entry in Disney Channel’s How Not to Draw series teaches us how not to draw one of the titular characters from the recently wrapped animated series, The Ghost and Molly McGee.

What’s Happening:

The latest entry in the popular Disney Channel interstitial short-form series, How Not To Draw, takes aim at the titular ghost from The Ghost and Molly McGee, Scratch.

takes aim at the titular ghost from Scratch. In the short, we see our animator teaching us how to draw Scratch, before his eyes lock on our artist’s everything bagel. Once he sees that, pandemonium ensues and Molly McGee even gets involved as a distraction after Scratch suggests our artist’s desk needs a little enhappification.

Things get a little off-the-page prior to that as well, as Scratch tries to issue one of his trademark curses on our artist, but as usual, it backfires.

The new entry in the How Not to Draw series is a welcome one, as the hit series wrapped up after its second season finale, with a series finale that put a nice, emotional, bow on the story. You can read more about that episode here.

Created and executive produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars

The series stars Ashly Burch (Molly McGee) and Dana Snyder (Scratch), with the additional main series voice cast including Jordan Klepper (Klepper) as the voice of Pete, Molly’s anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol) as the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly’s creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz (Steven Universe) as the voice of Darryl, Molly’s mischievously entrepreneurial brother.

You can watch The Ghost and Molly McGee now on Disney Channel Disney+