New Disney Channel Short Teaches Fans “How Not To Draw” Polly From “Amphibia”

Disney Channel is taking us back to Amphibia for the latest How Not To Draw short as we learn how not to draw the youngest warrior we know, Polly Plantar.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has debuted the latest in the short form interstitial series, How Not To Draw, with a look at how not to draw Polly Plantar from the hit Disney Channel series, Amphibia.

with a look at how not to draw Polly Plantar from the hit Disney Channel series, In the short, we see Polly come to life thanks to an animator who has a fondness for cute and cuddly animals and insects, you know, like Polly.

However, if you remember from Amphibia, Polly was always stronger than she seemed and hated being referred to as a child or worse, a “baby!”

Polly was always stronger than she seemed and hated being referred to as a child or worse, a “baby!” So, as our animator continuously refers to her as such, Polly decides to weaponize herself as she did in the show, and becomes a rage-filled warrior taking aim at our condescending animator.

Does that animator sound a bit familiar to you? The voice behind the pencil is none other than Sumalee Montano, who also provided the voice of both Sharon and Grandma Nin in another Disney Channel animated series, The Ghost and Molly McGee. She is no stranger to Amphibia either, providing vocals for Female Purple Frog, Trampoline Mother, Mrs. Wu and Ba Nee.

Though no longer producing new episodes, fans still enjoy Amphibia on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney+

on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Originally depicted as a polliwog, Polly sports an outgoing personality and an unhealthy obsession with anarchy. She was initially wary of Anne, but eventually grew to love the human like a sister. As the series went on, she reached a number of milestones, including the growth of her legs as seen in this new How Not To Draw short.

short. You can catch Amphibia in replays on the Disney Channel or Disney XD, or streaming now on Disney+ and the DisneyNOW app.