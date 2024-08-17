Bill Cipher Gets Unleashed Into The Real World In Latest “How NOT To Draw” Short

An animator has unleashed a force that they might not have expected to in the latest How NOT to Draw short on Disney Channel, this time featuring some favorites from Gravity Falls.

What’s Happening:

Fans everywhere have been dying to see new Gravity Falls content and that day has arrived in the form of the latest How NOT To Draw short on Disney Channel.

While our animator might know better, all it takes is a little chaos to get our animator frustrated enough to do whatever he can to stop Bill, even if it means accidentally striking a deal.

While Grunkle Stan implies that his niece and nephew might stop him pretty quick, it seems as though this is not the last we’ve seen of Bill in our world whether it be via How NOT to Draw short or otherwise. I guess we’ll have to stay tuned.

Gravity Falls was an animated series on Disney Channel that ended new episodes back in 2016. The series follows the adventures of Dipper Pines (Jason Ritter) and his twin sister Mabel (Kristen Schaal), who are sent to spend the summer with their great-uncle (or "Grunkle") Stan (Hirsch) in Gravity Falls, Oregon, a mysterious town full of paranormal incidents and supernatural creatures. The kids help Stan run the "Mystery Shack", the tourist trap that he owns, while also investigating the local mysteries.

How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.

How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.

You can catch many of these on the Disney Channel YouTube page or on Disney+