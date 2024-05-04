Disney Legend Mark Hamill Assists With A Very Special Disney Channel Drawing Lesson Perfect For May 4th

Appropriate on a day that is all things Star Wars, Disney Channel’s How NOT To Draw short-form series enlists the help of quite the Star Wars icon.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate May 4th today, or “Star Wars Day” as it has come to be known, Disney Channel has revealed the latest in their short form series, How NOT to Draw.

For the occasion, our animator has his sights set on teaching us how NOT to draw R2-D2, the loveable Astromech droid featured in most of the Star Wars films.

films. In the short, as usual, things get a bit out of hand as our animator decides to draw R2’s faithful companion, C-3PO. As we get his gold helmet, those pesky Jawas arrive on scene in order to steal him. Worry not, R2 saves the day with a little help from our animator.

In fact, our animator sounds rather heroic. Oh, that’s because our animator is Disney Legend Mark Hamill, who played the iconic Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films. With his help, he helps R2-D2 and C-3PO get out of harm’s way relatively unscathed, save for maybe the loss of some of his own jewelry.

In the Star Wars lore, R2-D2 began his service in the employ of Queen Amidala of Naboo, and wound up serving Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker during the waning years of the Galactic Republic, often accompanied by the protocol droid C-3PO in many adventures throughout the Clone Wars. After Skywalker turned to the dark side of the Force, the droid served Senator Bail Organa for a time in the Imperial Senate. Nineteen years following the purge of the Galactic Republic, R2-D2 played a pivotal role in helping the Rebel Alliance destroy the Empire's Death Star superweapon. He carried technical readouts vital to its destruction. Serving Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker, the son of his two former masters throughout the Galactic Civil War, he participated in both the Battles of Hoth and Endor, and witnessed the successful destruction of the Empire's second Death Star four years after the first one was demolished.

A prolific voice actor, Mark Hamill has dozens of other appearances giving voice to any number of heroes and villains in television shows, feature films, documentaries, and video games. He lent his voice to Disney Channel's Miles from Tomorrowland , My Friends Tigger and Pooh , and Jake and the Never Land Pirates , as well as the Disney-released English-language versions of two films by Japanese master animator Hayao Miyazaki. He's appeared on The Simpsons, Robot Chicken, and Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas , and provided vocals to video games such as Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep and LucasArts' Full Throttle.

, , and , as well as the Disney-released English-language versions of two films by Japanese master animator Hayao Miyazaki. He’s appeared on and , and provided vocals to video games such as and LucasArts’ Mark has even taken on a long list of parts as notorious villains. He dabbled in the dark side, giving voice to Sith Lord Darth Bane in television’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but he is most known for his role as the Clown Prince of Crime himself, the Joker. Beginning with Batman: The Animated Series, Mark has given voice to the scourge of Gotham City, performing in a string of Batman television series, full-length animated features, and video games. For his performance as the Joker in Batman: Arkham City, Mark won a BAFTA Award in 2012 and received a nomination for Arkham Knight in 2015.