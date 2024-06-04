Celebrate Nearly A Century of Donald Duck With Latest “How Not To Draw” From Disney Channel

Donald Duck stars in a very special birthday edition of the popular short-form series from Disney Channel, How NOT to Draw:

What’s Happening:

To celebrate Donald Duck’s 90th birthday, coming up on June 9th, 2024, Disney Channel has introduced the latest in their popular short form series, How NOT to Draw .

. This episode focuses on Donald Duck of course, with our animator popping the character onto a boat, appropriately enough, before things get a bit out of control.

Why? This is because our animator is drawing the latest version of Donald Duck as he appears in the latter day Mickey Mouse shorts and series. This leads to numerous versions of the character as he appeared in his near century of existence, including the new adaptation of Duck Tales and his early form with the longer, more narrow bill.

And speaking of that animator, it seems that one celebrity mega-Disney fan has jumped into a new career, as John Stamos is supplying the voice of our artist in the episode.

How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.

You can catch many of these on the Disney Channel YouTube page or on Disney+