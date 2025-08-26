Cinderella Comes to Life Just In Time for World Princess Week in Latest "How NOT to Draw"

And our animator has a bit of experience with Disney royalty.

The latest installment of Disney Channel’s How NOT to Draw tries to take us and a Disney classic to the party, as our animator takes on the challenge of animating Cinderella.

What’s Happening:

Perfect timing for World Princess Week, Disney Channel has dropped the latest edition of How NOT to Draw and it stars one of the classic princesses, Cinderella.

Cinderella isn’t the only character that comes to life in this installment, as the chaos ensues we also get to see Lucifer the cat and Cinderella’s mice friends Jaq and Gus.

As 12:00 approaches, we need a bit more than just a great animator though, who helps bring a little more magic to the page to get Cinderella to the party.

Check out the full short below.

World Princess Week celebrates the incredible legacy of beloved Disney princesses and their special connection with generations of kids and fans of all ages around the world. From exciting new product launches to exclusive, one-of-a-kind content, this week will highlight the magic and fun that Disney princesses bring to every part of life. World Princess Week is part of the multi-year “Create Your World" campaign, Disney’s ongoing commitment to give kids the opportunity and tools to use their imaginations, try new things, believe in themselves, and discover their own brand of princess magic that lies within them.

How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens

You can catch many of these on the Disney Channel YouTube page or on Disney+ here.