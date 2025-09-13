Photos: “Electric Bloom” Brings a Weekend of Glam, Music and Fun to Los Angeles

Fans of Disney Channel’s newest music sensation, Electric Bloom, were able to celebrate the new series in style with a special pop-up activation at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

A wide-open area of the popular outdoor mall has been transformed into a colorful celebration of Electric Bloom, a new show that debuted on Disney Channel over the summer. The show follows the three members of the now mega-famous pop group Electric Bloom as they look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in high school.

Clips from the series were playing right in the middle of the excitement, while you could take a seat on furniture that wouldn’t look out of place in Tulip’s bedroom.

A number of photo ops were available, putting you in the place of the girls, from their lockers at school to some of their band equipment and even right into their homes.

Here, attendees could take a seat and listen to some of Electric Bloom’s biggest hits, including one song with a title very familiar to Disney fans…

You could get a sweet treat from Posey’s Bestie Popsicles, with a different flavor themed to each of the three band members.

Elsewhere, Jade was offering up some friendship bracelets that you could make yourself.

Young fans could also get glammed up in three different styles inspired by each member at Tulip’s BFF Glam & Glow.

The Electric Bloom activation will continue to operate today until 8:00 p.m. and will also be open tomorrow, Sunday, September 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The series is currently airing on Disney Channel and will be available on Disney+ starting September 17th, with 13 episodes dropping at once. The remaining episodes of Season 1 will be added to the platform on October 15th.

