New Disney Channel Tunes Hit Streaming as "Electric Bloom" Album and "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" Single Debut

A full album of the Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Soundtrack is expected soon.

Disney Channel fans can get some sure-to-be favorite tunes whenever and wherever they want, with the debut single from Vampirina: Teenage Vampire and the full soundtrack of the first season of Electric Bloom now streaming on most major platforms.

What’s Happening:

The Electric Bloom: Season 1 Original Soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other major digital platforms.

is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other major digital platforms. The album features 12 original songs performed by cast members Lumi Pollack, Carmen Sanchez, and Ruby Marino - three of the stars from the new music-driven Disney series.

Featured tracks include the series theme song “Wherever We Go We Go Together," “One Little Spark," and “The Lies We Tell Our Hearts," written by Grammy, Emmy, two-time Golden Globe award-winning, and 16-time Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren, who also serves as an executive producer on the series and executive soundtrack producer.

Disney Fans might also notice that one song title is identical to a Disney Parks favorite, but we assure you that it is not a cover of the classic EPCOT

Electric Bloom follows the three members of the now mega-famous pop group Electric Bloom as they look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in high school. The girls go on a journey to becoming the biggest band in the world and the best friends in the universe.

"S-L-A-Y", performed by Kenzi Richardson, is also available to stream now on most major music platforms, including Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music

The new series, which is inspired by the hit Disney Jr. animated favorite, Vampirina , tells the story of a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school.

The new series premieres today (September 12th) on Disney Channel, with all the episodes of the series set to arrive on Disney+ on October 15th.

What They’re Saying:

Diane Warren: "I’m so excited for the world to hear the new soon-to-be-superstar girl group, Electric Bloom. The songs I've written for them will reach young girls and the young girl in all of us. Get ready Bloomies!!"

A Full Album:

While we are getting the full album of tunes from the first season of Electric Bloom, fans will still have to wait for more of the hits from the new Vampirina: Teenage Vampire.

fans will still have to wait for more of the hits from the new For viewers though, the new series does promise to be a music-driven live-action comedy series and will feature songs throughout - a trait carried over from the preschool series which blended spooky fun alongside Broadway-caliber tunes and heartfelt storytelling.

The new live-action series, geared toward an older audience, stars Kenzi Richardson as Vee, Jiwon Lee ( Rise Up, Sing Out) as Sophie, Shaun Dixon (The Neighborhood) as Elijah, Milo Maharlika ( Les Miserables Broadway National Tour) as Demi and newcomer Faith Hedley as Britney.

