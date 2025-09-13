TV Recap: "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" Episode 2 Finds Vee Fighting to Stay at Wilson Hall

Disney Channel’s brand-new live-action series Vampirina: Teenage Vampire delighted viewers with a double-episode premiere. The debut episode followed Vee from Transylvania to the mortal world’s Wilson Hall Academy for the Arts. In Episode 2, we see how Vee settles into classes, along with a close call with a vampire hunter!

Episode 2: “First Day of School" - Written by Dan Cross & David Hoge

Sophie (Jiwon Lee) is sufficiently impressed as Vee (Kenzi Richardson) uses her super speed powers to decorate their dorm. It seems like it’s going to be a great first day of school when Demi (Milo Maharlika) floats in with a ghost gram from the Vampire Council. Vee isn’t in a hurry to open it, but Demi reminds her that as the first vampire allowed to leave Transylvania in over 300 years, she needs to take this seriously. Opening the chest, the message plays through Demi, a description of another item in the chest, a Van Helsing detector. Vee has to explain what a Van Helsing is to Sophie and defends her desire to follow her music dreams instead of spending her life hiding. When Elijah (Shaun Dixon) knocks on the door to escort the girls to class, Demi hides. He doesn’t see that the device began to light up.

Britney (Faith Hedley) meets up with Elijah in the hallway, learning that he plans to change all of his classes without his mom knowing. His mom keeps trying to call him, with menacing music set as her ringtone.

In songwriting class, Sophie learns that Vee is afraid of pencils, which she sees as mini stakes. Instead, Vee writes with an old-fashioned feather quill. Ms. Etherton (Jordan Clark) encourages her students to start writing lyrics with the first word that comes to mind. Later, she’s surprised to see that Vee has so many pieces of crumpled paper. Vee tells the teacher that she’s having a hard time finding lyrics that fit the melody in her head, but that she knows she wants the song to be about refusing to hide when you find where you belong.

Between classes, Vee and Sophie catch Demi patrolling the halls with the Van Helsing detector, almost knocking over a suit of armor on Britney. Vee wishes there were a way to prove to Demi that there isn’t a Van Helsing at the school. Sophie gets an idea.

The girls sneak into Dean Merriweather’s office through her upper-story window, with Sophie climbing up and Vee transforming into a bat to fly through. The plan is to look at the enrollment roster to make sure there aren’t any students there with the Van Helsing name. But before they can do that, they hear someone at the door and have to hide. Sophie ducks under the table, while Vee hides behind a curtain.

Dean Merriweather (Kim Coles) enters her office, surprised to see her window open. She goes to close it when she sees a foot behind her desk. Vee thinks fast, turning into a bat and flying around the room, distracting the dean so that Sophia can scamper out of the office. However, Merriweather grabs a broom and swats bat Vee into a closet, closing the door. Vee transforms back into a girl on the other side and realizes it’s a closet full of pencils! She screams, which prompts Dean Merriweather to open the closet door, surprised to see a student inside. Dean Merriweather threatens to expel Vee, who begs to stay. Out of desperation, she uses her mind control powers to make Dean Merriweather her biggest fan. It’s not clear if it works on her.

Elijah abandons his syllabus and sits in on a dance class, convincing Mr. Carpenter (Parker Harris) to let him audition despite the class being full. He does so well that the teacher makes an exception and lets him join. As Elijah walks down the halls, he passes the trophy cabinet, where Demi hides with the Van Helsing detector. Not only does it light up, but the signal is so strong that it sends a beam into the sky!

Vee finds Sophie in the cafeteria, telling her what happened and that she tried to use mind control on Dean Merriweather. Demi appears in Sophie’s soup to warn Vee about the Van Helsing detector going off. Just then, Vee’s parents, Oxana (Kate Reinders) and Boris Hauntley (Jeff Meacham), rush in to announce they’re taking Vee home. Dean Merriweather comes in, wearing a Vee t-shirt and fangirling out over their daughter. Vee’s parents take her to pack up her dorm as the spell over Dean Merriweather wears off.

Vee finishes packing up her dorm and asks her parents if she can go back to the dining room to say goodbye to her friends. They agree to give her five minutes.

“We can’t go down without a fight," Vee tells Sophie when they get back to the cafeteria. She borrows a student's guitar and recruits Sophie to help her perform the song she was writing, “Where I Belong." Everyone loves the performance, including Vee’s parents, but they still think their daughter is in danger and want to stick to their plan of taking her home.

Inspired by the message of Vee’s song, when Elijah’s mom calls again, he tells Britney that he’s ready to tell her he changed his classes. He answers the call, but his mom immediately starts talking about sending him a care package, and thinking he’s getting cookies, he decides to delay sharing the news.

In the hallway by the trophy case, Vee begs her parents to reconsider, promising that she can keep herself safe. Demi appears and tells Vee’s parents that he accidentally pressed a button on the detector, which sent the signal. He apologizes for the false alarm, lying, and telling them there isn’t a Van Helsing nearby. Vee’s parents agree to let her stay. When they leave, Demi reveals that he heard Vee’s performance and agrees that Wilson Hall is where she belongs. He just asks her to be careful since there is, in fact, a Van Helsing at the school.

Elijah receives the care package from his mom and heads to the secret rehearsal room. There aren’t any cookies - just his first slayer stake with a note that says “This is your future."

Episode 3: “First Dance" - In the lead-up to the Wilson Hall Welcome Dance, Vee and Elijah struggle with power imbalances. Meanwhile, Sophie searches for her DJ persona.

Episode 4: “First Parents Day" - When Parents Day sneaks up on Vee and Elijah, they struggle to keep their parents from meeting. Meanwhile, Demi learns how to disguise his ghostly form.

