Disney Jr. Let's Play! Party Coming to Select Walmart Locations Starting Tomorrow
Hot Dog!
Disney Jr. is taking over Walmart with an exciting free event coming to select locations around the country.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Jr. has announced on X that it will be bringing an exciting new retail experience to select Walmart locations around the country.
- Titled Disney Jr. Let’s Play!, an exciting celebration will invite young fans and their families into fantastic festivities like daily dance parties, photo ops, play spaces, and more!
- Inspired by the children’s network’s lineup of hit animated shows, fans can expect family fun themed to SuperKitties, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, Iron Man & His Awesome Friends, and Spidey & His Amazing Friends.
- The fun will be available from 11AM-5PM on select days through the next month.
- The first Disney Jr. Let’s Play! party kicks off tomorrow at the 7625 Doering Drive, Florence, KY Walmart Location and runs through Sunday, September 28th.
- Other locations include:
- October 4-5 – 3600 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067
- October 11-12 – 550 US Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34714
- October 18-19 – 7401 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75228
- October 25-26 – 406 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712
- Don’t miss out on this exciting Disney Jr. fun!
Disney Jr. Let’s Play! at Disney California Adventure:
- Back in August, the Disneyland Resort hosted their own Disney Jr. Let’s Play! event.
- Taking over the Hollywood Backlot area of Disney California Adventure, the weekend-long event included an amazing lineup of entertainment inspired by the network’s hit shows.
- In our Laughing Place On Location series, Mike had a chance to dive into the fun of the event.
- You can check out the full episode below.
Read More Disney Jr.: