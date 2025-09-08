Play-Doh and Disney Announce Multi-Year Partnership, New "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" Sets Available Now

Mold your favorite Disney characters with the massively popular modeling compound.

Hasbro’s enduringly popular Play-Doh brand has been enthralling kids for decades, and now the company has announced a multi-year collaboration with Disney to bring some very familiar characters into the world of the beloved modeling compound.

What’s happening:

Play-Doh will be releasing new Disney-themed sets, beginning with four that are tied into Disney Jr.’s Mickey Mouse Clubhouse .

. The first of these new sets is called the Play-Doh Disney Jr. Happy Stackable, which is available now on Amazon

What they’re saying:

Tim Kilpin, President of Toys, Board Games, Licensing and Entertainment at Hasbro: “The PLAY-DOH brand and Disney, two iconic brands in arts & crafts and entertainment, inspire creativity and imagination in children around the world. When beloved Disney characters are paired with the hands-on creativity of PLAY-DOH compound, it unlocks a world of limitless possibilities for playful storytelling and artistic expression."

Paul Gitter, Executive Vice President of Global Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products: "The PLAY-DOH brand has been a favorite childhood play experience for generations, and our collaboration with Hasbro brings Disney storytelling into that tradition in fresh ways. We're giving kids new ways to shape their imaginations while connecting with these iconic characters, expanding how families celebrate the stories they love."

The next set, pictured above, is called the Play-Doh Disney Jr. On-the-Go Playset, and it’s available in two assortments: the Mickey Mouse Garage Playset and the Minnie Mouse Bakery Playset . Both are also available right now via Amazon

and the . Thirdly, pictured below, is the Play-Doh Disney Jr. Shape a Story Playset. Available right now for $19.99

Lastly, there’s the Play-Doh Disney Jr. Stamp & Go Megapack, which includes three character stampers depicting Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse, and Mickey Mouse, each accompanied by their own matching vehicle stampers. This set sells for $14.99 and is also available right now via Amazon

