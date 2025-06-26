Disney Princesses, Pixar Favorites, and a Whole Lot of Magic at Mattel's Toy Fair 2025

Beloved characters from Disney, Pixar, and beyond headline Mattel’s diverse slate of collectibles and playsets revealed at Toy Fair 2025.

Mattel made a splash at Toy Fair 2025 with a dazzling lineup of toys that cater to fans of all ages—including plenty to excite Disney enthusiasts. Disney properties and adjacent licenses played a starring role across the showroom floor, from an expanded Moana 2 doll line to artistic collaborations that reimagine Barbie and UNO through a pop culture lens. Alongside iconic brands like Hot Wheels, Matchbox, and Masters of the Universe, Mattel’s showcase was a celebration of nostalgia, innovation, and storytelling, designed to connect with fans at every stage of life.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Princess

Mattel’s Disney Princess line continues to inspire imaginative play, with new products launching throughout 2025.

One standout from the fall lineup is the Disney Princess Pull-Along Musical Carriage by Little People® ($39.99, 18 months+), a classic horse-drawn carriage that opens into a decorated playset featuring music, multiple play areas, and seating for up to 10 Little People figures including Belle and Rapunzel.

Another upcoming release is the Disney Princess Tower Surprise™ Assortment ($9.99, 3+), a line of stackable playsets where each tower opens to reveal a surprise Princess doll along with accessories like skirts and animal companions. These connect with the Storytime Stackers™ series, which includes:

Moana Stackers Playset

Rapunzel Stackers Playset ($24.99, 4+, Fall 2025), a Tangled-themed set with similar modular features

Another Fall 2025 highlight is the Enchanted Ballgown Cinderella Doll ($24.99, 3+), which recreates the magical dress transformation with light and sound effects activated by a wand or hand motion. Also featured is the Cinderella Carriage Set ($39.99, 3+), pulled by a white horse with rolling wheels and gold accents.

For those collecting dolls, the Disney Princess Core Dolls($9.99 each, 3+) include posable figures in signature outfits and story-based accessories. Fall 2025 will bring:

Disney Princess Pet Palace Playset

Bestie Carriage Assortment ($9.99, 3+), a stroller-themed line with animal friends and four themed accessories per set. The carriages connect for a parade-style display.

Moana

Celebrating the upcoming release of Moana 2, Mattel revealed new products inspired by the sequel’s expanded cast and storytelling potential.

Leading the line is Moana’s Adventure Canoe ($29.99, 4+), a playset with six transforming areas including a water slide, kitchen, hammock, platform, animal hut, and boat—designed to encourage expansive storytelling.

Mattel’s Moana 2 lineup includes the Moana & Maui Voyager Fashion Doll Set ($34.99, 4+), which features both characters in their signature outfits from the film—Maui with his iconic hook and necklace, and Moana with her necklace, anklet, and fully posable limbs for storytelling play. Also available is the Simea Fashion Doll ($7.99, 4+), inspired by Moana’s energetic younger sister, dressed in a movie-authentic outfit with a removable anklet. Rounding out the assortment is the Swimming Tautai Moana Doll ($19.99, 4+), which features articulated limbs, a kicking motion activated by a waist button, and an outfit that includes a color-changing bodice, necklace, anklet, and skirt.

Frozen

Mattel’s Frozen collection continues to expand the storytelling potential of the beloved franchise with new playsets and dolls arriving this fall.

The Elsa’s Frozen Ice Palace Playset ($79.99, 4+, Fall 2025) is a 2.5-foot tall castle inspired by Elsa’s palace, offering 360-degree play across five areas. Snowflake icons activate magical features, including one that lets kids “create" an Olaf figure out of snow. The set includes twenty accessories, such as a table and chairs, blanket, and hot cocoa pieces.

From the Frozen: Animals of Arendelle theme, the Elsa Doll & Bear Cub and Anna Doll & Wolf Cub sets (each $19.99, 3+) encourage nurturing play. Each fashion doll comes with a baby animal figure and accessories, including a reversible bowl for feeding and detailed outfits inspired by the new storybook theme.

The Arendelle Village Surprise Playset Assortment ($9.99, 4+, Fall 2025) adds new entries to the Storytime Stackers line. Each blind-box cottage contains a posable small doll (Elsa or Anna), a friend figure, and accessories. Fences allow the cottages to connect for expanded play. Also from Animals of Arendelle, the Winter Animal Fun Playset ($24.99, 4+, Fall 2025) unfolds to reveal an icy play area and cozy cabin. It includes a posable small Elsa doll, three animal friends, and eight accessories. Like other entries in the line, it’s compatible with other Storytime Stackers sets.

Disney's Snow White

In anticipation of Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White, Mattel introduced two premium collector dolls designed for fans and collectors alike.

The Disney Collector Snow White Doll ($75, 8+) features the courageous heroine in a film-inspired look with a yellow satin and sheer layered skirt, red charmeuse hooded cape, and her signature red lips and headband, accompanied by accessories like two bluebirds and a red apple. The Disney Collector Evil Queen Doll ($75, 8+) captures the villain in a glittering blue gown with a velvet cape and jeweled crown, complete with a poisonous green apple and royal scepter to complete her sinister ensemble.

Disney American Girl

Mattel and American Girl continue their collaboration with an expanded lineup of Disney Princess and Frozen dolls, offering premium 18-inch dolls and Bitty Baby® sets designed to capture the spirit of beloved characters.

Two high-end collector dolls lead the lineup: the American Girl Disney Frozen Elsa Collector Doll and the American Girl Disney Frozen Anna Collector Doll (each $310, 8+). These deluxe offerings feature premium materials and elaborate detailing inspired by the Frozen films, making them ideal for collectors.

Also available now are three core Princess dolls priced at $135 each: Disney Princess Belle, Rapunzel, and Moana. Each 18-inch doll is styled in her signature outfit and features detailed facial sculpting and rooted hair. Rapunzel includes long blonde hair and a purple satin dress, Moana has curly black hair and a sea star locket, and Belle wears her classic golden look.

For younger fans, the Bitty Baby Cuddle & Care Sets ($109 each, 18M+) are offered in three Disney Princess themes: Rapunzel, Ariel, and Moana. Each 10-piece set includes a Bitty Baby doll and themed accessories for nurturing, imaginative play.

Toy Story 30th Anniversary

Mattel is celebrating 30 years of Toy Story with a robust lineup of figures and playsets designed to bring classic scenes and character moments to life.

The Roundup Fun Woody figure ($35.99, 4+) stands 12 inches tall and features over 30 phrases activated by a pull-tab. His soft fabric body and plastic head, hat, and boots reflect his movie-authentic design. Roarin’ Laughs Rex ($35.99, 4+) offers more than 40 sounds, laughs, and phrases, with rotating head, articulated mouth, and expressive arm movement. Rocket Rescue Buzz Lightyear ($35.99, 4+) includes over 20 phrases and sounds, a removable visor, and a rocket accessory with deployable flame effects that recall the moving day rescue scene from the original film.

Expanding the figure lineup are two new Storytellers packs. Andy's Room Pack ($24.99, 3+, Fall 2025) includes Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Hamm, Bo Peep, and three Little Green Men figures, all scaled between 1.25 and 4.75 inches to easily recreate favorite scenes. The Carnival Crew Figure Pack ($49.99, 4+, Fall 2025) features Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Forky, Bo Peep in her action overalls, and Duke Caboom with his motorcycle, offering immediate storytelling play out of the box.

Also debuting are Click Figs, stylized 3.5-inch action figures with repeatable motion and signature poses. Fall 2025 releases include Jessie and Woody ($9.99 each, 4+), each with a head-activated action that shifts the figures between iconic stances. Buzz Lightyear ($9.99, 4+, Available Now) features a flight-ready pose with raised fist and deployed wings, triggered by pressing his head, accompanied by a satisfying click.

Pixar’s Cars

Mattel’s Cars toy line continues to rev up excitement for fans of Radiator Springs, with new releases supporting the upcoming publishing initiative Cars: Radiator Springs Race & Rescue. The latest toys blend classic characters with interactive features designed to spark imaginative, movie-inspired adventures.

The Color Changers Race Ready Car Wash Playset ($24.99, 4+) lets kids prep Lightning McQueen for competition with an interactive wash station. The included color-change Lightning McQueen toy shifts hues with warm and cold water, triggered by pouring water from a Piston Cup tank and dunking in an icy rinse, adding a layer of dynamic transformation to the play experience.

Complementing the playset is the Color Changers Assortment ($6.49, 3+), featuring 1:55 scale cars that transform between two designs with temperature-activated water play. Characters are drawn from the Cars films and Cars on the Road, giving fans new ways to enjoy their favorites.

The Core Diecast Assortment ($4.49, 3+) offers highly detailed, 1:55 scale versions of Cars characters with authentic logos, rolling wheels, and expressive features. These figures are perfect for push-around play or display and continue to anchor the brand’s evergreen vehicle line.

Launching this fall, the Radiator Springs Race & Rescue Road Raceway Playset ($39.99, 4+, Fall 2025) features two modes: competitive racing between Lightning McQueen and Chick Hicks, or rescue play where McQueen clears the track. The set includes two pitty crew figures, expanding the storytelling opportunities around the Radiator Springs Rally Race 200.

Hot Wheels RacerVerse

Mattel’s Hot Wheels RacerVerse line merges die-cast vehicle excitement with fan-favorite characters from iconic entertainment brands. Each 1:64 scale vehicle features a stylized, non-removable character figure in the driver’s seat and is optimized for performance on standard Hot Wheels tracks.

The RacerVerse Vehicle Assortment ($5.99, 3+) includes solo cars driven by recognizable figures from across popular IPs, including Disney’s Moana, The Incredibles, Mickey and Friends, Stitch, as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man and characters from Star Wars. Fans can also find beloved faces from DreamWorks, Illumination, and other studio universes.

The RacerVerse 2-Pack Assortment ($11.99, 3+, Available Now) offers themed character pairings from brands such as Disney, Marvel, Warner Bros., Universal, and Paramount. Designed for both play and display, these packs are a fun way for kids to extend their imaginative storytelling and collectors to expand their pop culture car collections.

Licensed Little People Collector Sets

Fisher-Price continues expanding its Little People Collector line with a mix of nostalgic favorites, cult classics, and pop culture icons reimagined in adorable, display-ready 2.5-inch form.

Launching this fall is the Little People Collector Disney Lilo & Stitch set ($24.99, 3+), which includes four characters in signature Little People style: Lilo and Stitch in their hula outfits, Stitch in his Experiment 626 space suit, and Captain Gantu. The decorative packaging features Hawaiian landscapes and galactic details to honor the film’s dual settings. Also coming this fall is Little People Collector Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Lock, Shock & Barrel ($24.99, 8+), featuring the mischievous trio in their Halloween costumes inside a box themed around the film’s walking bathtub and other eerie elements.

The Little People Collector line also celebrates other fan-favorite franchises. Available now, the Golden Girls: Late Night Cheesecake set ($24.99, 13+) commemorates the show’s 40th anniversary with Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia, and Rose in pajamas, styled after the iconic kitchen-table cheesecake scene. Each figure is packaged in a window box with cozy illustrations that reflect the show’s late-night heart-to-hearts. The irreverent Little People Collector It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia set ($29.99, 17+) brings fan-favorite versions of the gang—Fat Mac, Flip-a-Delphia Dee, Rum Ham Frank, Conspiracy Charlie, and D.E.N.N.I.S. Dennis—into Little People form. The package is styled after Paddy’s Pub for maximum display impact.

The upcoming Little People Collector Marvel X-Men: Issue 1 set (TBD, 13+, Fall 2025) features Wolverine, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Storm in comic-accurate outfits. The packaging resembles a classic comic book, with a front cover depicting an epic battle, printed spine and page edges on the sides, and a full illustrated spread on the back—one half of which will be completed with a second X-Men product launch.

Licensed UNO Card Packs

Mattel’s classic UNO card game gets a pop culture twist with new themed decks that appeal to fans of all ages. Each set retails for $6.49 and follows traditional UNO rules with unique franchise-inspired gameplay additions.

The UNO Disney Lilo & Stitch deck features character art and tropical flair, plus a special “Ohana" rule that brings everyone together: players with more than four cards must discard down to four, while those with fewer draw up to four. It’s a fun spin on the theme of family that defines the beloved Disney film. The UNO Marvel The Amazing Spider-Man deck includes artwork inspired by the comic book series and introduces a “Web Swing" card that allows players to skip opponents—sometimes multiple players at once. Whether you’re a fan of Peter Parker or just want to shake up game night, this deck adds high-flying energy to the mix.

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, Mattel is releasing a wide array of commemorative products across its top brands.

From Barbie, the Mattel 80th Anniversary Barbie Signature Doll ($60, 6+) pays tribute to the company’s legacy with a glamorous collector doll dressed in radiant ruby red, the symbolic color of the milestone. Polly Pocket joins the celebration with the Polly Pocket Ruby Red Ring Box ($9.99, 4+, Fall 2025), a heart-shaped compact featuring Polly and her balloon animal pet in a festive party setting. In the games category, UNO Mattel 80th Ruby Red ($6.49, 7+, Fall 2025) decks out the classic card game in Mattel-themed graphics, while a ruby-red Magic 8 Ball (SRP TBD, 6+, Fall 2025) offers playful fortune-telling with a nostalgic twist. Hot Wheels contributes multiple celebratory items, including the Hot Wheels Pop Culture Kool Kombi ($6.49, 3+), a premium die-cast Volkswagen van with ruby anniversary decos; the Hot Wheels 80th Anniversary 5-Pack ($6.25, 3+, Fall 2025), which includes Bone Shaker, Twin Mill, and more with themed packaging; and the Hot Wheels Dream Mobile ($1.25, 3+), honoring the first toy car Mattel ever made with a 1:64 scale version in red deco. From Thomas & Friends, fans can pick up a special Thomas & Friends Small Die-Cast 80th Engine ($10.99, 3+, Fall 2025), featuring metallic paint and two rolling stock cars. And for the youngest fans, Fisher-Price’s Red Chatter Telephone ($9.99, 1+, Fall 2025) gets a ruby-red makeover while maintaining its classic design and pull-along play features. These items collectively honor the creative history and enduring legacy of Mattel’s impact on play across generations.

Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price expands its early childhood learning and play portfolio with interactive, musical, and milestone-supporting toys for babies and toddlers.

The Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table ($44.99, 9–36M) is available now in classic colors and coming this fall in a new pink version. Both styles include piano keys with three ways to play, 12 fine motor activities, and Smart Stages® technology that adapts as a child grows. Keep the legs off for floor play or attach them when your baby is ready to stand and DJ.

The Sing & Go Purple Monkey ($17.99, Birth+, Available Now) brings the hit “Purple Monkey" song from the Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym into a portable format. This plush stroller toy activates music and sounds with a pull of the clackers and includes sensory elements like jingles, crinkle, and soft fabrics. It easily attaches to a stroller, gym, or diaper bag for travel fun. Coming this fall, the Soothe 'n Snuggle Purple Monkey ($42.99, Birth+) mimics breathing motion and features soft lights, a lullaby version of the Purple Monkey song, and up to 30 minutes of customizable music and sounds to naturally calm babies. The Purple Monkey Musical Storybook ($10.99, 6M–36M) is a light-up board book featuring song-inspired illustrations and printed lyrics. Pressing the sun button or turning the pages triggers lights and music, and the built-in handle makes it easy for little ones to carry their “favorite read." Also launching this fall, the Learn With Me Purple Monkey Walker ($26.99, 6M–36M) supports both floor play and early walking with fun activities and steady support, all set to the familiar “Maybe" song.

Rounding out the offerings is the Laugh & Learn 4-in-1 Activity Table & Easel ($59.99, 6M–36M, Fall 2025), which evolves from a sit-and-play table to a toddler easel. The activity side features Smart Stages content with 135+ sounds, songs, and phrases, as well as tactile elements like a spinning color wheel, flip book, and bead bar. The easel side includes a clip for paper, a supply tray, and storage slots for markers and crayons—perfect for creative early learners.

The Fisher-Price® Little People® Caring Fun Animal Farm™ ($42.99, 1+, Available Fall 2025) is a two-story interactive barn filled with tactile play opportunities for toddlers. It includes a drop-through silo and multiple stalls to house and care for the farm animals. With built-in Smart Stages® technology, the set introduces early concepts like opposites, colors, and counting through more than 50 sing-along songs, sounds, and phrases—offering educational value alongside classic pretend farm fun.

The Fisher-Price® Pots & Pasta Chef Set ($24.99, 3+, Available Fall 2025) invites little chefs to cook up a pasta feast with a 31-piece playset that includes fabric pasta pieces in two shapes, nesting metal pots, and wooden kitchen utensils and ingredients. Designed to foster imaginative roleplay and expressive language, the set is made using wood from Forest Stewardship Council-certified sources (FSC-N004566), adding sustainability to the recipe for fun.

The Fisher-Price® Wooden Lift & Reveal Board ($24.99, 3+, Available Fall 2025) encourages early literacy and vocabulary with a flip-up door game featuring adorable animal illustrations. With 16 decorated doors revealing printed animal names, this tactile activity board is crafted from FSC-certified wood and combines eco-conscious design with classic hands-on preschool play.

Thomas & Friends 80th Anniversary

The Thomas & Friends™ Load & Launch™ Barrel Delivery Set ($49.99, 3+, Available Fall 2025) delivers big adventure in honor of Mattel’s 80th anniversary. With more than 18 feet of track, young conductors can help Thomas make pickups and barrel deliveries across iconic Sodor locations including a tunnel, bridge, warehouse, and depot. Kids can load the cargo car at the start track, activate Thomas with the motorized switch, and watch as he races toward the depot. There, an automatic launcher fires a barrel to the top platform, triggering a bell before the barrel slides into position for the next delivery. The set also includes an engine turntable to redirect Thomas and a wide engine bay with room for up to three trains—perfect for imaginative play and repeat adventures.

Barney

Barney is back! The beloved purple dinosaur stars in Barney’s World, an all-new animated series now streaming on Max, with select episodes on YouTube. To accompany the relaunch, Fisher-Price introduces a wide-ranging toy line that emphasizes musical and sensory play with fan-favorite characters and storytelling features.

Plush offerings include the interactive Sensory Barney ($17.99), a 10-inch plush with six sensory textures—from satin-soft hands and ribbed belly to a fidget heart and calming foot patterns—designed to support self-regulation and tactile development. The Dance Moves & Music Barney plush ($49.99, Fall 2025) sings songs like “I Love You (I Love Me Too)," lights up, and dances with over 30 sounds and phrases. The Sing-Along Barney ($24.99) lets kids press Barney’s belly to hear over 10 phrases and five songs. There’s also a snuggly line of 8-inch plush figures—Barney, Baby Bop, and Billy—each priced at $9.99.

Interactive figure sets and playsets expand the fun with storytelling and character moments. Heart Hands Barney ($14.99) features light-up gestures and sing-along phrases. The Barney Figure Pack Assortment ($9.99) includes 3-piece themed sets with characters and shareable accessories. The Hey Friends 4-Pack ($15.99) includes Barney, Baby Bop, Billy the Dino, and David with poseable limbs. The Lights & Sounds Treehouse Playset ($39.99) brings iconic show locations to life with lights, 4 songs, and 40+ phrases, while the Adventure Bus ($14.99) lets kids roll Barney around to destinations from the show.

Water and roleplay toys round out the line. The Water Fun Pirate Ship ($9.99) features squirt, strain, and pour play with mermaid and pirate-themed characters. The Clean Up Vacuum ($29.99) encourages movement with lights, realistic sounds, and 65+ songs and phrases. The Hey Barney Phone ($19.99) offers 12 light-up buttons, 60+ sounds, and four sing-along songs to promote communication and number recognition.

Imaginext

Imaginext® playsets and figures help young kids bring their wild, brave, adventurous stories to life. Kids love that with Imaginext they can be the heroes (and storytellers). Parents love that everything is perfectly designed and age-appropriate for their preschoolers. Through Imaginext play, kids learn that they’re ready to take the lead in any story, and it's up to them to Imagine What’s Next.

Imaginext® DC Super Friends™ Batman™ Flight Mech ($49.99, Fall 2025) features a 14.5-inch robot suit inspired by DC Super Hero Metal Force, with lights, sounds, moving arms, wings that open, a projectile launcher, three projectiles, and a batarang. The set includes a 3-inch Batman™ figure that fits in the cockpit for immersive superhero play. Imaginext® DC Super Friends™ Joker™ Hammer Mech ($29.99, Fall 2025) offers 10 inches of villainous action, with a hammer accessory, removable projectile launcher, one projectile, eject button, and articulated arms. A 3-inch Joker figure is also included. Imaginext® DC Super Friends™ Superman™ Insider & Exo Suit ($26.99) comes with a poseable Superman™ figure and an Exo Suit cockpit that activates lights, sounds, and projectile-launching action via Power Pads.

Imaginext® Jurassic World Rebirth Ultimate Action Chomp T. Rex ($99.99, Fall 2025) stands 18 inches tall and brings dinosaur action to life with roaring sounds, head movement, light-up eyes, removable launchers, and the ability to “swallow" 3-inch figures. The set includes one human and one dinosaur figure for out-of-the-box storytelling. A Power Pad or tail trigger activates the chomping action, and a “real feel" tongue adds a fun sensory element.

Imaginext® Jurassic World Rebirth Aquachomp Chase Mosasaurus Pack ($49.99, Fall 2025) includes an 18-inch Mosasaurus dinosaur toy with chomping action, sound effects, “real feel" fins and spine, and rolling motion that moves its head and tail. A 3-inch action figure and patrol boat with removable launcher and two projectiles are included for aquatic adventures. Imaginext® Jurassic World Rebirth Sprinting Spinosaurus Figure ($49.99, Fall 2025) features a 9-inch dinosaur that lunges forward with chomping and thrashing action when kids squeeze the tail trigger. Designed for preschoolers, the toy’s dynamic movement and tactile spine support imaginative and motor skill play.

MEGA BLOKS

MEGA BLOKS® continues to inspire creativity in toddlers with a vibrant lineup of block-based toys. The Block Scooping Wagon ($29.99, Fall 2025) lets kids pick up blocks as they walk and build directly on the wagon’s handle, with onboard storage for easy cleanup. The Build & Race Rig ($19.99) includes a big rig that transforms into a racetrack with two buildable race cars and stunts, plus internal block storage. The Lil Vehicles Collection ($10.99) features friendly rolling vehicles like Freddy Fire Truck, Ricky Race Car, Raphy Recycling Truck, and Cutie Convertible, each with a Block Buddies figure and removable roof for stacking fun. The ABC Musical Train ($21.99) helps little ones learn their ABCs by stacking letter blocks on a rolling train; pressing the smokestack plays real train sounds and an alphabet song. Rounding out the assortment is the Big Building Bag ($19.99), available in pink or red, which includes 80 large, easy-to-grip blocks that store conveniently in a reusable bag.

Wicked

Wicked comes to life through a captivating doll collection from Mattel and Universal Pictures, inspired by the blockbuster film’s students and staff at Shiz University. Fans can collect characters with true-to-movie styling and dynamic articulation, starting with Wicked Elphaba Fashion Doll ($24.99), featuring her signature green skin, braided hair, removable fashion, and school accessories. The Wicked Glinda Fashion Doll ($24.99) sparkles in a detailed outfit with clutch, necklace, and hairclips. Nessarose Fashion Doll ($24.99) includes her ornate golden wheelchair and textured dress with red trim, styled with curly brown hair and classic jeweled slippers. The Wicked Singing Glinda Fashion Doll ($24.99) sings “Popular" at the push of a button and comes in a soft pink gown for styling play. For a more dramatic option, the Deluxe Elphaba Fashion Doll ($39.99) wears a sweeping cape over a sheer black dress with purple undertones, and includes her hat, satchel, and broom. Staff of Shiz are represented by the Wicked Madame Morrible Fashion Doll ($24.99), dressed in a gold-detailed gown and statement necklace, and the Fiyero Fashion Doll ($24.99), styled in his school uniform with satchel and textbook. All dolls are available now.

Monster High

Monster High® Boo-tique Hotel™ ($99.99, Fall 2025) invites fans to check in for a spooktacular stay. This enchanting foldable dollhouse includes surprise features in each room and comes with 13+ accessories for imaginative storytelling and eerie-fun display.

The Monster High® Core Dolls ($24.99) return for another semester with scream-tastic fashion and signature accessories. New additions include Jinafire and Nefera, each styled in layered looks that reflect their unique scaritage. From sunglasses to spooky pets, every element is designed for frightful flair and storytelling play.

Clawdeen takes the cake with the Monster High® Scary Sweet Birthday™ Clawdeen Wolf™ Cake Kit ($29.99, Fall 2025), which includes over 20 themed accessories to decorate and stack creepy-cute cakes in celebration of Draculaura’s 1600th birthday. Joining the bash is Monster High® Scary Sweet Birthday™ Cupid Asteria™ Doll ($24.99, Fall 2025), dressed to the thirteens with party-ready details like balloons, invites, gifts, and more.

Unveil the glamour and mystery of Hauntlywood with Monster High® Skulltimate Secrets™ Wave 6 ($29.99, Fall 2025). This surprise closet playset includes 19+ stylish accessories, a Monster High doll, and a magical magnifying glass to uncover clues hidden in the map for an added layer of interactive fun. Available in Clawdeen, Frankie Stein, and Catty Noir.

The Monster High® Potions™ Crystal Ball Assortment ($9.99, Fall 2025) delivers fright-sized surprises with a three-step potion reveal. Each crystal ball uncovers a 3-inch fan-favorite doll, a charm, and a fortune card. Also in the surprise category, Monster High® Buried Secrets Wave 1 ($14.99) offers a mystery unboxing experience with one of four cozy creepover-ready dolls hidden inside a sarcophagus, along with accessories for spooky slumber party scenes.

Polly Pocket

Polly Pocket celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2024 with unique activations, including an Airbnb stay modeled after the iconic 90s compact. In 2025, the brand continues to lean into its signature micro scale with new core and collector releases.

The Polly Pocket® Core Compact™ Assortment ($14.99, Spring and Fall 2025) features a variety of portable playsets, each shaped like a fun object and filled with themed surprises. Spring assortments include a puppy slumber party, pony rodeo, kitty cruise ship, and bunny tea party—all with fashions to dress the outer shell. Fall assortments include a Uni-Lamb Fairy, Mer-Bear glitter shaker, Kitty Popsicle Resort, and Planet Polly compact. Each compact includes one micro doll, moving features, and 10+ accessories.

Seasonal releases include the Polly Pocket® Holiday Compact 2 Pack™ ($9.99, Fall 2025), featuring stackable reindeer and Christmas tree compacts that connect into a winter wonderland with micro dolls, animal figures, and accessories. The Polly Pocket® Advent Calendar™ ($19.99, Fall 2025) delivers 24+ daily surprises hidden inside a gingerbread house playset with one micro doll and festive décor. The Polly Pocket® Peeps Compact™ ($9.99) brings the PEEPS® brand into Polly’s world with bunny-shaped exteriors.

In licensed collaborations, the Polly Pocket® Gabby’s Dollhouse™ compact ($19.99, Fall 2025) features a glitter shaker roof and detailed rooms like a vanity, bed, and party space with moving elements including a cat-elevator. Meanwhile, the Polly Pocket™ Care Bears Compact ($19.99) opens to reveal Care-a-Lot, complete with a cloud chair, treehouse lift, and picnic-ready play areas for Polly and her Care Bear friends.

Fans of Polly nostalgia can revisit a classic with the Polly Pocket® Heritage Ring Box™ Assortment ($10), a collection of modern remakes of the original 90s ring and case compacts. Each includes a themed scene, micro doll, pet, and a wearable ring, designed for both display and play.

Barbie

Since 1959, Barbie has inspired the limitless potential in every girl, and that message continues with the launch of new playsets inspired by Barbie and Teresa Recipe for Friendship.

Available now, Barbie and Teresa Recipe for Friendship™ Teresa™ Doll ($10.99) brings the character to life with a pink patterned dress and accessories. Barbie and Teresa Recipe for Friendship™ Malibu at the Market™ Doll and Playset ($19.99) invites storytelling with a market stand and 11 themed accessories. The Barbie and Teresa Recipe for Friendship™ Teresa™ Doll and Playset ($29.99) includes a full kitchen setup with a rotisserie oven, tamales, and color-change cookies, plus 20 accessories for immersive play.

The Chelsea line expands with new surprises. Coming Fall 2025, the Barbie® Club Chelsea™ Pop-Up House ($39.99) unfolds into five play areas with 15+ pieces. Also coming this fall is the Barbie® Chelsea™ Doll and Playset ($19.99) featuring a transformable puppy carrier. Available now, Barbie® Chelsea™ Doll and Playset ($9.99) opens to reveal a backpack kitten playset with bottle and yarn, and another baking-themed backpack version includes an oven, mixing bowl, and drink.

Coming Fall 2025, the Barbie® Color Reveal™ Doll Balloon Animal Series Assortment ($14.99) includes six surprises like color-changing transformations and hidden accessories inspired by balloon animals, all revealed with water play.

The Care Bears™ Barbie® Cutie Reveal™ Doll Assortment expands in Fall 2025 ($24.99) with Togetherness Bear, Dream Bright Bear, and Good Vibes Bear joining the collection. Each plush costume reveals a Barbie doll, outfit, accessories, and color-change surprises. Also coming Fall 2025, the Care Bears™ Barbie® Cutie Reveal™ Chelsea Doll Assortment ($14.99) offers similar surprises scaled to Chelsea with plush tops that transform into jackets and pet beds.

Available now, the Barbie® Pop Reveal Treats Series Chelsea Doll Assortment ($9.99) includes five surprises like scented dolls, reusable ice cubes, a squishy pet, and a headband. Also available now, the Barbie® Pop Reveal Treats Series Doll Assortment ($19.99) features eight surprises including sensory sand, two-tiered cakes, color-changing face features, and themed pet accessories.

Available now, the Barbie® Party Unboxed™ Doll and Accessories Assortment ($19.99) packs 10 surprises into a gift-box themed package with party fashion, a pet, cake-decorating tools, and color-change features on both doll and pet.

The Barbie® Dream Besties™ Assortment ($19.99) is available now, featuring Malibu, Brooklyn, Teresa, and Renee dolls with personality-themed accessories and long hair.

The Barbie® Dream Besties™ Skate Party™ Doll Assortment (also $19.99) brings roller-skating flair to the lineup, while the Barbie® Dream Besties™ Get Ready With Barbie Assortment ($29.99), coming Fall 2025, includes a doll with robe, eye mask, hair chalk, and styling accessories for a glam night out.

Coming Fall 2025, Barbie® Dream Camper™ Vehicle Playset ($99.99) delivers seven play areas and 60+ accessories including a color-change BBQ and pop-up ten.t

Also arriving in Fall, the Barbie® Dream Pool™ Playset ($59.99) includes a slide, hot tub, snack station, and bubble action features for pool party fun.

Launching in Target stores and online in June 2025 and widely available by August, the PLAY-DOH Barbie collection from Hasbro and Mattel introduces fashion play through modeling compound. Items include the PLAY-DOH Barbie Designer Fashion Show Playset, the PLAY-DOH Barbie Designer Dolls Assortment, and the PLAY-DOH Barbie Designer Pattern Packs, combining arts & crafts with imaginative fashion creation.

Now available, the Barbie® Barbie Basics™: You Create™ Doll Kits ($100) includes three diverse doll bodies (Curvy, Tall, Petite), swappable heads, three wigs, mix-and-match fashions, and accessories. This innovative line is designed to empower fans and collectors to customize and design their own Barbie looks with creative freedom.

American Girl

Bringing out the joy of girlhood is at the heart of everything American Girl does. Through adventurous stories and imaginative play, American Girl helps girls discover who they are—and who they’re meant to be. Whether she’s a toddler or entering her teen years, every girl can find inspiration to be her best self: resilient, confident, and kind.

Now available at all American Girl stores, the Styled By You Experience (starting at $195) offers fans a personalized in-store experience where they can create a one-of-a-kind Truly Me doll with their choice of outfit, accessories, and carrying case. This interactive experience helps kids express their individuality through the doll that “looks like me"—including a wide variety of options across gender, skin tone, hair texture, and interests.

Coming this fall, the American Girl® Truly Me™ Dolls 130–132 ($125) expand the collection with three new 18-inch characters. The updated outfits include berry and white varsity jackets with American Girl lettering, a pink striped shirt, and new stylings for both girl and boy dolls. Girl dolls wear a multicolored star shirt, denim skirt, striped socks, and low-top shoes, while the boy doll sports gray joggers with stars, a branded blue shirt, striped socks, and high-top sneakers.

Jurassic World

Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills. As the franchise continues to grow, Mattel brings the world of prehistoric creatures to life with a thrilling new toy line inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth, hitting theaters this July.

Available now, the Jurassic World Rebirth Tail Thrasher™ Spinosaurus ($49.99) brings this fan-favorite predator to life with a distinctive sail and dual button-activated attacks—side-to-side chomping head motion and tail swipe action that gets fiercer the more you press. Also available now, the colossal Jurassic World Rebirth Titanosaurus ($69.99) stretches 60 inches long with posable neck, legs, and tail—ready to tower over any collection. Take to the skies with the Jurassic World Rebirth Aerial Ambush™ Quetzalcoatlus ($34.97), which features flapping soft-goods wings that expand to a 25-inch wingspan, plus a second button for chomp-and-roar action.

Coming this fall, the Jurassic World Rebirth Power Devour™ Tyrannosaurus Rex ($49.99) unleashes a roaring, light-up chomping frenzy when its tongue is pressed. Tail articulation allows the head to move up, down, and side to side for dynamic play.

The Jurassic World Rebirth Rage ‘N Roar™ Tyrannosaurus Rex mask ($39.99, available now) features blinking eyes, growl sounds, and three escalating levels of light-up aggression as the jaw opens wider. With authentic movie styling and comfortable design, this roleplay mask lets kids feel like the apex predator itself.

The Matchbox® Jurassic World™ Dino Catcher RC ($44.99, Fall 2025) brings remote-control action to dino adventures. This truck features an auto-claw to capture the included dinosaur, then lifts it into the back cage. With two driving speeds and room for two figures in the cab, it’s ideal for on-the-go storytelling.

Also coming this fall, the Matchbox® Jurassic World™ Mosasaurus Rescue Action Boat™ ($29.99) includes a 12.5" boat with a working winch, detachable rescue boat, die-cast Jeep, and 13" Mosasaurus figure. Kids can float it in water or roll it on land while launching harpoon missiles and dodging the Mosasaurus’s chomping jaw.

The UNO Jurassic World Rebirth deck ($6.49, Fall 2025) lets fans play the classic game with new franchise graphics and a unique “Attack of the T. Rex" rule that forces a player to draw 5 cards. Available now, the UNO Attack® Jurassic World edition ($27.99) features a dinosaur-head launcher that flings cards high into the air, with lights and sound effects adding to the suspenseful gameplay.

Minecraft Movie

Step through the portal and into the adventurous world of A Minecraft Movie with an exciting new toy line inspired by the film. Available now, the Minecraft Core Figure Assortment ($9.99 each) features authentically detailed, posable 6-inch scale characters, each with accessories like weapons, orbs, or bones to recreate key moments or invent new adventures. The Minecraft Large Scale Figure Assortment ($14.99) ups the action with 12-inch character figures, also fully posable and packed with movie-accurate details. The Minecraft Blast Attack Ghast ($29.99) brings a cinematic battle moment to life—press the figure to hear battle sounds, activate lights, and launch a projectile. It also includes a Piglin Warrior figure for reenacting the chained-ghast assault. Kids can jump into role-play with the Minecraft Click and Switch Sword and Pickaxe ($24.99), a 2-in-1 transforming weapon that flips from diamond sword to iron pickaxe at the press of a button.

Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels® ignites the challenger spirit in kids by combining competition, experimentation, and creativity, helping them build the skills and confidence to take on the world. Over five decades, Hot Wheels has become an icon in automotive and pop culture through events like the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, and partnerships with global icons like Formula 1 and Ferrari, continuing to push boundaries with over 130 new car designs introduced each year. Hot Wheels is currently the #1 selling toy in the world.

New Hot Wheels® City sets continue to expand imaginative storytelling, starting with the Hot Wheels® City Ultimate Dual Dragon Transporter™ ($49.99, Fall 2025), which features a fire-breathing hauler that doubles as a racetrack with a detachable dragon. The Hot Wheels® City Stunt Tracks™ Mid-Air Crash ($49.99, Fall 2025) amps up the action with a motorized booster and diverters for dramatic loops and collisions. Available now, the Hot Wheels® City T-Rex Blaze Battle™ ($29.99) invites kids to take on a chomping dinosaur with hilarious outcomes like being pooped out or sent to refuel. Looking ahead to Fall 2025, the Hot Wheels® City Mega Loop Garage™ ($49.99) adds vertical thrills with a four-level playset featuring a car wash, double loops, and helicopter transport. The Hot Wheels® City Downtown Candy Shop ($11.99, Fall 2025) brings sugary fun to the streets with gumball-launching action, while the Hot Wheels® City Snake Spiral Attack™ ($18.99, Fall 2025) delivers two-in-one play with a massive snake launcher and winding stunt course. Available now, the Hot Wheels® City Ultra Shark Car Wash ($59.99) from the “Let’s Race" series features color-shifting water play and a translucent shark track. Rounding out the group are the Hot Wheels® City Downtown Assortment ($11.99, Fall 2025), which lets kids build out their city with whimsical destinations, and the Hot Wheels® City Nemesis Assortment 2025 ($18.99, Fall 2025), where creatures invade familiar landmarks for even more outrageous obstacles.

Hot Wheels® races into Formula 1 with an exciting lineup for Fall 2025. The Hot Wheels® Racing® Formula 1® Sprint Race Circuit ($39.99) offers head-to-head action with a kid-powered gas pedal booster, switchable lap mode, and authentic team liveries like Red Bull and McLaren. For a more intense experience, the Hot Wheels® Racing® Formula 1® Grand Prix Circuit ($74.99) features a three-lane booster, two manual DRS diverters, and a thrilling 2-into-1 overtake wall. Available now, the Hot Wheels® Formula 1® Singles 1:64 Assortment ($1.25) includes vehicles from Red Bull, Williams, and Mercedes-AMG, while the Hot Wheels® Formula 1® 5-Pack Race Team ($6.25, Available Now) brings together McLaren, Alpine, Haas, and more in a collector-friendly set.

The Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Tiger Shark Climber RC Vehicle ($49.99, Fall 2025) takes R/C action to the next level with Grip Action Tires and a transforming tail for climbing mode. Whether smashing, spinning, or scaling obstacles, this beast is ready to dominate any terrain with flair and power.

Hot Wheels® also caters to collectors with the Hot Wheels® Premium Team Transport 2-Pack Assortment ($16.99, Available Now), which includes a 1:64 scale car and functional hauler celebrating global motorsport culture. The Hot Wheels Premium 1:43rd™ Assortment ($24.99, Available Now) brings elevated realism with larger scale licensed replicas featuring Real Riders™ tires and Metal/Metal™ construction. Finally, the Hot Wheels® Car Culture™ Circuit Legends™ Vehicles ($6.49, Fall 2025) celebrate iconic cars from around the world with authentic decos and premium craftsmanship for enthusiasts of all ages.

Matchbox

The Matchbox® brand is rooted in real-world themes, action-packed adventures, and heightened reality, fueling kids' curiosity and drive to explore the world around them. With a commitment to sustainability, Matchbox is working toward using 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in all toys and packaging by 2030, making it a brand for the next generation of adventurers and eco-conscious thinkers.

The Matchbox® Spin Cyclone Car Wash™ ($39.99, Fall 2025) delivers multi-level excitement and immersive play with a working lift, tire-changing station, and spinning cyclone tunnel that cycles between dirty, soapy, and clean settings. Kids can steer their vehicle through the action-packed wash, then send it speeding to the ground floor once it's sparkling clean — all while engaging with storytelling grounded in real-world service experiences.

The Matchbox® Moving Parts Assortment 2025 ($2.99, Available Now) elevates 1:64 scale realism with vehicles that feature functional doors, trunks, or hoods. These globally licensed die-cast cars are made with recycled zinc and up to 30% ISCC-certified bio-based plastic, giving eco-conscious collectors and young drivers alike a more sustainable way to play with authenticity and detail.

UNO

Mattel’s games portfolio includes the globally beloved UNO®, alongside other family favorites like Pictionary, Phase 10, and Apples to Apples™. For over 50 years, UNO has delivered wildly unpredictable fun through fast-paced play, cultural relevance, and inclusivity. Today, UNO is available in over 80 countries, with one deck sold every second, and continues to dominate global game charts. It also became a viral sensation with the UNO Anime TikTok, which was 2024’s most-liked video with over 31 million likes.

Available now, UNO Show 'em No Mercy™ ($9.99) takes the classic game to savage new heights with 56 extra cards and ruthless new rules. Players can stack Draw 2, Draw 4, Draw 6, and even Draw 10 cards to punish opponents, while powerful action cards like Skip Everyone and Wild Draw 10 make every hand feel like a battlefield. Add in wild hand-swapping 7s and 0s, plus a “Mercy Rule" that ejects anyone with 25 or more cards, and you’ve got the most brutal version of UNO yet.

UNO levels up with UNO Elite™, a new collectible gameplay experience packed with sports fandom. Available now, the UNO Elite™ NFL 2024 Core Edition Starter Pack ($14.99) and Draft Packs ($4.99) introduce randomized Elite Action Cards and Foil Cards to spice up classic UNO mechanics. Looking ahead, the UNO Elite™ NFL 2025 Core Edition Starter Pack ($14.99, Fall 2025) features 112 standard UNO cards plus four Game Booster Packs, each packed with new tactics through Dual and Wild cards. Expand the fun with the UNO Elite™ NFL 2025 Core Edition Booster Set ($5.99, Fall 2025), which includes 3 booster packs of 10 Elite Action Cards each. For serious collectors and players, the UNO Elite™ NFL 2025 Core Edition Game Booster Box ($59.99, Fall 2025) offers 30 full packs—complete with guaranteed Wild Cards and the chance to pull Special Wild Elite Action Cards to truly dominate the table.

WWE

With WWE® now streaming on Netflix, the brand’s reach has skyrocketed, drawing in new fans around the globe. The first Netflix event averaged 2.6 million U.S. households — more than doubling WWE’s average RAW audience and marking the most-watched Monday Night RAW broadcast in five years. With this surge in engagement, WWE toys offer even more ways for kids and collectors to bring home the action.

The Fall 2025 WWE® Money in the Bank® Cash-In Ring Playset ($39.99) captures the electrifying chaos of WWE’s signature event, complete with a bell launcher, two ladders, a briefcase, and over 40 randomized sounds and phrases. For younger fans, the available-now WWE® Knuckle Crunchers™ Rebound Ring™ Playset ($24.99) includes a 3.25-inch Seth Rollins figure and bouncy mat for maximum spring-loaded fun. This fall’s WWE® Knuckle Crunchers™ Final Boss Microphone Playset ($24.99) opens into a backstage diorama featuring The Rock, breakaway accessories, and bone-crunching sound effects. Already available, the WWE® Knuckle Crunchers™ Action Figure Assortment ($7.99) offers compact collectible Superstars with satisfying snap-and-smash articulation. For larger-scale play, the Fall 2025 WWE® Main Event Series Action Figure Assortment ($11.99) and WWE® Elite Collection Action Figures ($22.99) bring Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT to life with TrueFX detailing and deluxe accessories. Collectors will also appreciate the WWE® Ultimate Edition ($32.99, Available Now) and WWE® Legends ($22.99, Available Now) assortments with premium articulation and classic ring gear, while the WWE® Superstars Action Figure Assortment ($19.99, Available Now) brings retro flair with ‘80s-inspired sculpts and 16 points of articulation.

Masters of the Universe

The world of Eternia continues to evolve through bold storytelling and imaginative crossovers. With over four decades of history, Masters of the Universe keeps reinventing itself through collaborations that merge fan-favorite franchises, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and ThunderCats, and exclusive artist partnerships via Mattel Creations.

Spring 2025 brings a mutated twist to the Reptile Wars crossover with Turtles of Grayskull™ Super Shredder™ and Turtles of Grayskull™ King Hiss™ deluxe action figures ($24.99 each). Super Shredder is reimagined as a reptilian powerhouse, complete with a trident-spiked snake tail and removable snake-themed armor. King Hiss disguises himself as a Foot Soldier with removable armor that reveals his snake form underneath — articulated cobra heads and all — creating a must-have hybrid for MOTU and TMNT fans alike.

Fall 2025 launches a powerful new crossover with the Masters of the Universe® x ThunderCats™ Origins lineup. The Lion-O™ Action Figure ($19.99) blends Eternian styling with classic ThunderCats heroism, featuring modular armor, interchangeable hair, and the iconic Sword of Omens. Cheetara™ ($19.99) brings speed and style with dual battle staffs, multiple armor options, and alternate leg and hair pieces. Also joining the battle is Battle Cat-Man™ ($19.99), a humanized interpretation of MOTU’s mighty feline, armed with claw accessories and ThunderCats-inspired armor. Rounding out the wave is the villainous Skell-Ra™ ($29.99), a sinister fusion of Skeletor and Mumm-Ra, complete with dual heads, reversible cape, and mix-and-match armor for epic transformations.

Collectibles for Adults

From high fashion collaborations to artist-designed card decks, Mattel continues to deliver premium collectibles for fans of all ages. This year’s line-up blends pop culture, nostalgia, and elevated design with Barbie, Monster High, UNO, Polly Pocket, and more — all reimagined through the lens of art, music, and storytelling.

Available now, the Barbie® x Keiichi Tanaami ($150) doll showcases the surrealist vision of Japanese pop art legend Keiichi Tanaami. Decked out in a layered pleather dress featuring original artwork, a 3D face bodice, and a yellow headdress with vinyl eyelashes and all-seeing eyes, this collector’s edition celebrates the intersection of art and fashion in dramatic style. Also on shelves, the Barbie® Stevie Nicks Music Collector Doll ($55) honors the Fleetwood Mac icon with a Rumours-era inspired black dress and tambourine, capturing the Queen of Rock’s signature look. High fashion meets monster mayhem in the Off-White™ c/o Monster High® Electra Melody Doll ($150), the first in a four-doll collaboration. Electra’s sea-monster sculpt, dramatic mohawk, and archival Off-White™ runway pieces — including a “DRESS" dress, mismatched gloves, and Burrow 22 bag — come packaged in a premium box with certificate of authenticity. Rounding out this elite lineup is the Monster High® RuPaul Dragon Queen Doll ($129.99), available now and designed in collaboration with RuPaul. This fire-breathing figure features scale-detailed boots, bold dragon-inspired makeup, wings, and accessories worthy of the main stage.

The Fall 2025 Monster High® Reel Drama™ dolls — Frankie Stein™, Draculaura™, and Clawdeen Wolf™ ($24.99 each) — pay tribute to vintage black-and-white horror films with cinematic styling and mini/poster pairings. Each character arrives with their signature pet and iconic accessories, all captured in grayscale with dramatic flair that harks back to Monster High’s original ghoul squad.

UNO fans can elevate game night with artist-inspired decks. The UNO® Artiste Gray Malin Card Deck ($25) showcases the photographer’s vibrant, escapist travel imagery printed on premium stock, complete with four themed postcards and deluxe packaging. Meanwhile, the UNO® x Keiichi Tanaami deck ($30) turns every hand into a surrealist explosion, with 112 unique designs across all card types. The premium red 3D box and certificate of authenticity make it a true collector’s piece from Mattel Creations.

The Polly Pocket® Stranger Things™ Compact ($50, Available Now) shrinks the world of Hawkins into a walkie-talkie-shaped dual-sided playset featuring Eleven, the crew, their bikes, and a Demogorgon lurking in the Upside Down. Coming in Spring 2025, the Polly Pocket™ The Office Compact ($50) transforms the “World’s Best Boss" mug into a micro Scranton playground with six character figures, iconic locations, and scene-specific accessories like the Dundie Awards, Dwight’s pumpkin head, and a trashcan fire — perfect for adult fans of the beloved sitcom.

Toy Fair 2025 reaffirmed Mattel’s place as a leader in play, blending creativity, culture, and innovation into every product line. Whether you’re racing dragons, stacking draw cards, or posing collector-grade action figures, there’s something in Mattel’s lineup that speaks to every kind of fan. With bold storytelling and boundary-pushing designs, Mattel isn’t just looking back at its legacy—it’s building the future of play, one imaginative release at a time.