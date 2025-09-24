Mickey Mouse Visits Dodger Stadium in Celebration of "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+"

For the first time in nearly 5 decades, Mickey Mouse visited Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for a day full of America’s Favorite Passtime.

What’s Happening:

Disney, Jr. has shared on Facebook

Visiting the Los Angeles baseball stadium for the first time in 45 years, the icon arrived dressed in his own Mickey-themed baseball jersey as he cheered on participants in the Stolen Base Challenge, delivered the game ball, and celebrated the recent release of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.

Fans in attendance had the chance to get fun Mickey-themed head cutouts, free hot dog coupons, and other fun surprises.

While Dodger Stadium does host a Mickey Mouse statue outside the venue, it’s great to see the mouse-the myth-the legend make an appearance at one of LA’s amazing sports venues.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ is a reboot of the classic Playhouse Disney series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse .

is a reboot of the classic Playhouse Disney series . Mickey Mouse Clubhouse originally premiered on May 6, 2006.

originally premiered on May 6, 2006. Inviting preschoolers into interactive adventures about problem solving, the series was incredibly popular, running for over 10 years with 125 episodes.

The revival series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ was announced in August of 2023, and premiered July 21st, 2025 on Disney Jr. and on Disney+

Mickey & Friends Meet MLB:

Topps, known for their collectible trading cards, unveiled a new series trading cards, combining Mickey & Friends characters with MLB teams.

The 2025 Topps Chrome Disney Trading Card Set will showcase characters wearing authentic MLB uniforms from all 30 teams.

You can find the new collectible trading cards at Topps.com

Read More Disneyland Resort: