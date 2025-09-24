Mickey Mouse Visits Dodger Stadium in Celebration of "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+"
For the first time in nearly 5 decades, Mickey Mouse visited Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for a day full of America’s Favorite Passtime.
What’s Happening:
- Disney, Jr. has shared on Facebook an amazing look at Mickey Mouse’s recent appearance at Dodger Stadium.
- Visiting the Los Angeles baseball stadium for the first time in 45 years, the icon arrived dressed in his own Mickey-themed baseball jersey as he cheered on participants in the Stolen Base Challenge, delivered the game ball, and celebrated the recent release of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.
- Fans in attendance had the chance to get fun Mickey-themed head cutouts, free hot dog coupons, and other fun surprises.
- While Dodger Stadium does host a Mickey Mouse statue outside the venue, it’s great to see the mouse-the myth-the legend make an appearance at one of LA’s amazing sports venues.
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ is a reboot of the classic Playhouse Disney series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse originally premiered on May 6, 2006.
- Inviting preschoolers into interactive adventures about problem solving, the series was incredibly popular, running for over 10 years with 125 episodes.
- The revival series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ was announced in August of 2023, and premiered July 21st, 2025 on Disney Jr. and on Disney+ July 22, 2025.
Mickey & Friends Meet MLB:
- Topps, known for their collectible trading cards, unveiled a new series trading cards, combining Mickey & Friends characters with MLB teams.
- The 2025 Topps Chrome Disney Trading Card Set will showcase characters wearing authentic MLB uniforms from all 30 teams.
- You can find the new collectible trading cards at Topps.com, select hobby shops, and major retailers.
