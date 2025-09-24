Step Up to the Plate with Disney's First MLB Trading Cards from Topps
Mickey, Donald and Goofy feature in this first-ever collaboration between Disney, Topps and MLB.
Mickey, Donald and Goofy are set to appear for the first time in official Major League Baseball trading card form thanks to Topps.
What’s Happening:
- Disney, Topps and MLB are partnering together for their first-ever collaboration, bringing Mickey, Donald and Goofy to official MLB trading cards for the first time.
- Cards featuring the characters wearing authentic MLB uniforms representing all 30 teams will appear in the new 2025 Topps Chrome Disney Trading Card Set.
- The 2025 Lineup Includes:
- Mickey Mouse: American League (AL) & National League (NL) West
- Goofy: AL & NL East
- Donald Duck: AL & NL Central
- Each year, Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck will appear in MLB uniforms, rotating divisions across three years, creating a unique chase for collectors.
- In the Disney Chrome release, the characters will be featured in home jerseys, while the 2025 Topps Chrome Update Baseball will highlight each character in away jerseys.
- These exclusive MLB cards are just a part of a larger collaboration between Disnye and Topps, which saw 2025 Topps Disney Wonder debut earlier this month – a brand-new series of collectible trading cards celebrating Disney’s iconic stories and characters.
- The new 2025 Topps Chrome Disney Trading Card Set is available at Topps.com, select hobby shops, and major retailers.
Anaheim Angels
Kansas City Royals
Toronto Blue Jays
Arizona Diamondbacks
Chicago White Sox
Washington Nationals
Houston Astros
