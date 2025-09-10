Exclusive: Collect Your Favorite Disney Characters with the 2025 Topps Disney Wonder Trading Card Set

The leading collectible brand is set to release the new collection this October.

Calling all Disney collectors! Topps is gearing up to release a brand new series of collectible trading cards celebrating Disney’s iconic stories and characters.

Introducing the 2025 Topps Disney Wonder, an incredible new trading card collection that will bring fans into the worlds of their favorite Disney movies. Inviting fans to celebrate their favorite princesses, villains, and other unforgettable characters, the collection showcases fan-favorite characters from across the Disney brand, both animated and live-action.

The new set has a base 190 cards, including Cinderella, Emma Watson as Belle, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Maleficient, Genie, and Ariel. There are 7 levels of base card parallels, meaning you may find special versions of these cards in packs of the trading cards. For lucky collectors, 1 of 1 SuperFractor cards may be found in packs of the trading cards.

Collectors will also find insert cards featuring Furry Friends, Enchanted Stickers, Tapestries of original art, Chrome die-cuts, and more! Each pack comes with 6 cards.

The 2025 Topps Disney Wonder collector cards are set to release on October 15th, with preorders beginning on the official Topps website on September 16th.

This isn’t Topps first time working with Disney, with the brands Topps Disney Collect! app. Allowing users to collect digital cards, fans can hold all of their collectible cards directly on their phone. Topps has also released special trading card sets like Topps Disney Genesis, which brought fans into the worlds of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm. They even recently had a set featuring autographed cards showcasing characters in the Star Wars series.

Don’t miss out on this special new collection!

