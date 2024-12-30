New Topps Disney Genesis Collectible Cards Combine Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm

Start the new year off with your favorite characters.

A new set of Disney themed trading cards from Topps is releasing this New Year’s Day.

What’s Happening:

Topps has announced that they are releasing a new set of collectible cards titled 2025 Topps Disney Genesis.

The new collectors items are one of the first card sets to feature characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel

Fans who purchase the mystery packs will be able to get cards that showcase characters like Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, Spider-Man, Darth Vader and more.

Each box comes with one card pack that features five numbered cards. Each card has a max edition size of 99, meaning each card will be incredibly unique to those who pick up these packs.

There are 100 different cards that can be collected, including 20 from Disney, Pixar, and Lucasfilm and 40 from Marvel.

You can view a full list of possible cards here

The 2025 Topps Disney Genesis collection goes on sale on January 1st at 12PM ET exclusively on the Topps website. You can find out more about this exciting new product here

