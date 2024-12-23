Hot Toys Reveals Two New “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Wolfpack Clone Trooper 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figures

Clone Commander Wolffe and a 104th Battalion Clone Trooper are both joining the collection.
Today the high-end collectibles manufacturer Hot Toys revealed two new characters from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series who will be getting 1/6th-scale collectible figures: Clone Commander Wolffe and a 104th Battalion Wolfpack Clone Trooper.

What’s happening:

  • Two new 1/6th-scale collectibles figures from Lucasfilm’s 2008-2020 Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series have been revealed by Hot Toys and are available now for pre-order via Sideshow Collectibles: Clone Commander Wolffe ($280) and a 104th Battalion Wolfpack Clone Trooper ($225).
  • The 104th Battalion Wolfpack Clone Trooper wears a skillful recreation of the gray and white Wolfpack Phase II helmet and armor with signature markings and weathering effects.
  • Clone Commander Wolffe features a detailed hand-painted headsculpt with a scarred right eye and an adjustable left eye. This figure also includes both Phase I and Phase II-style helmets with weathering effects and distinctive markings.

What they’re saying:

  • Sideshow Collectibles: “Clad in clone armor painted in the battalion’s gray and white colorway with weathering effects, Wolffe also comes with interchangeable left gauntlet accessories, plus a belt with attached command skirts and pistol holsters. Ready for battle, he comes equipped with a blaster rifle, 2 blaster pistols, 2 thermal detonators, a jetpack with 2 thruster fire accessories, and a data pad.”
  • “[The 104th Battalion Wolfpack Clone Trooper] comes equipped with a jetpack with thruster fire accessories, a blaster rifle, and a blaster pistol. The Deluxe Version includes additional interchangeable Phase I and Phase II Clone Trooper helmets, plus a rotary blaster cannon, a rocket launcher, and a backpack with cover for extra display options.”

The Clone Commander Wolffe and 104th Battalion Wolfpack Clone Trooper from Star Wars: The Clone Wars are both available now for pre-order via Sideshow Collectibles.

