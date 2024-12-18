But you’ll need to act fast to get one!

It’s taken over six years since the film it originated from opened, but the Range Trooper from Solo: A Star Wars Story is finally getting a sixth scale Hot Toys figure.

What’s Happening:

As first revealed on Hot Toys’ Facebook page, a Range Trooper Hot Toys figure is finally on the way. There is a catch though, which is it’s a Hot Toys exclusive item available via Sideshow Collectibles in a limited quantity of 2,500 pieces. That means you may need to act fast to snag a Pre-Order for one, depending on how big the demand is.

Sideshow has revealed they will have the Range Trooper available for Pre-Order on Thursday, December 19th at 10AM (PT). You can RSVP ahead of time for a notification when the Pre-Order goes live. Range Troopers’ one and only live-action appearance to date was in their debut in 2018’s Solo during that film’s big train robbery sequence. Described as among the toughest of the many Imperial Stormtrooper subgroups, the Range Troopers visually stood out thanks to the fur worn over their armor and their heavy-duty magnetic boots. A Range Trooper Hot Toys figure was teased years ago but never officially announced until now.

The Hot Toys Range Trooper is described as “Combining meticulously hand-painted and weathered sculpted armor elements with a skillfully custom-tailored fabric coat with a faux-fur collar and pants.” Accessories also include several swap-out hands, a blaster rifle, and the signature Gription Boots. The price is not listed yet, prior to the Pre-Sale kick off.

More Photos of the Range Trooper Hot Toys Figure:

More Hot Toys Info: