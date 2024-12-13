Hot Toys Announces New Plo Koon 1/6th-Scale Star Wars Collectible Figure, Gives First Look at Lord Starkiller

Both figures can be pre-ordered right now via Sideshow Collectibles (links below).
Yesterday Sideshow Collectibles dropped two exciting announcements from the high-end collectible manufacturer Hot Toys and A Galaxy Far, Far Away: the reveal of a new Star Wars Plo Koon 1/6th-scale collectible figure and a first-look unboxing video at the Lord Starkiller figure.

What’s happening:

  • Hot Toys has announced a new 1/6th-scale Plo Koon collectible figure from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, as well as provided a first look at its Lord Starkiller figure from the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game series via a new Sideshow Collectibles unboxing video.
  • The Hot Toys Plo Koon sixth-scale figure sells for $280 and is available to pre-order right now via Sideshow Collectibles.
  • The Hot Toys Lord Starkiller sixth-scale figure sells for $270 and is also available to pre-order right now via Sideshow.

What they’re saying:

  • Sideshow Collectibles: “The highly detailed Lord Starkiller 1/6 Scale Figure features 30 points of articulation and sports a finely crafted battle-damaged helmet with back braid. The dark apprentice wears an intricate, tailored costume with metallic silver-color shoulder and back armor, accordion forearm gauntlets, a black belt with apron, and 4 non-detachable lightsaber hilts. Accessories include an LED light-up lightsaber powered by USB, two hilts with detachable blades, plus blade-in-motion effects.”
  • “The Plo Koon 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure is highly poseable with over 30 points of articulation and comes with an assortment of hands, allowing for a variety of dynamic display options. His layered outfit is expertly tailored and includes a brown Jedi robe with embedded wire, a belted robe with embedded wire, a tunic, pants, and boots. Ready for battle, this formidable Kel Dor comes equipped with an LED light-up lightsaber hilt, a lightsaber hilt with detachable blade, and a blue blade-in-motion effect.”

More Images:

